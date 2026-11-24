IFFI 2026: Ayan Mukerji BREAKS silence on Brahmastra’s mixed reception: “If there were things audiences didn’t like, probably they were things we needed to improve in the storytelling”

On day 3 of the 57th International Film Festival of India (IFFI), Brahmastra (2022) director Ayan Mukerji and Minnal Murali director Basil Joseph had a session on 'The Epic Genres – Mythologies, Superheroes & New Worlds'. During the Q-and-A round with the audience, a fan remarked that audiences were not kind to Brahmastra and that it should have received much more love.

IFFI 2026: Ayan Mukerji BREAKS silence on Brahmastra’s mixed reception: “If there were things audiences didn’t like, probably they were things we needed to improve in the storytelling”

Ayan Mukerji said, "If I had to be completely honest, yeah, I had a mixed feeling when the film came out. I had experienced with a film like say Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani (2013). I know what a gold medal is when you get it from the audience. But with Brahmastra, it was a slightly rockier landing. There were things which people liked about the film a lot and there were certain things that they did not like as much. Some people liked it more. Some people liked it less."

He added, "However, I never think that the audience fails the film. I truly believe that the audience is always king. You have to always respect what the audience senses in a film, even if it doesn't go in your favour."

Ayan Mukerji further said, "And I feel in India, even if you don't agree with them, we need to understand that our audiences are very smart. So if there were things they didn't like, probably they were things we needed to improve in the storytelling."

Also Read: IFFI 2026: Ayan Mukerji says Wake Up Sid gets more love today than when it released; PROMISES to revisit that genre after Brahmastra 2

BOLLYWOOD NEWS - LIVE UPDATES

Catch us for latest Bollywood News, New Bollywood Movies update, Box office collection, New Movies Release , Bollywood News Hindi, Entertainment News, Bollywood Live News Today & Upcoming Movies 2026 and stay updated with latest hindi movies only on Bollywood Hungama.