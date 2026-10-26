With just five days remaining before online applications for the HYBE INDIA AUDITION: FINAL CALL close on October 31, aspiring performers across India and the global Indian diaspora have one last opportunity to apply for HYBE INDIA’s search for its next generation of global pop stars from India.

HYBE INDIA AUDITION: Final call enters final 5 days as applications close on October 31

The HYBE INDIA AUDITION began on March 31, with applications open until July 31 and an audition tour spanning 15 cities across India and international markets. Following the response to the audition, HYBE INDIA introduced the Final Call in September, expanding the search to eight additional cities across India. Rooted in the belief that talent can be found anywhere, the expansion aimed to go deeper into the country, reaching aspiring performers across cities, towns and communities and creating more opportunities for young women to take their first step towards the global stage. The HYBE INDIA Pop-up Parks also offered another avenue for talent to audition, taking the search beyond conventional application channels and into cultural and fan engagement spaces.

HYBE INDIA also collaborated with Pan-India star Rashmika Mandanna for the HYBE INDIA Audition: Final Call, with the actor sharing a heartwarming video recounting her own journey and inspiring young girls to pursue their dreams, believe in their potential and discover their own universe of possibilities.

As the audition enters its final days, the focus is on ensuring that aspiring performers who have been considering applying do not miss their last chance to be part of the search. The initiative invites female participants born between 2005 and 2011 across India and the global Indian diaspora to showcase their abilities across vocals, rap, dance and performance.

The search looks beyond developed talent to identify individuality, star quality and potential that can be nurtured over time through HYBE’s global artist development ecosystem. The vision is to bring together diverse cultural influences and emerging talent from across India to develop a new girl group capable of connecting with audiences across cultures and borders.

With the application window closing on October 31, this is the final opportunity for aspiring performers to take their first step towards a potential career on the global stage. Those who have been waiting for the right moment to showcase their talent are encouraged to apply before the deadline.

Online applications for the HYBE INDIA AUDITION: FINAL CALL close on October 31. Eligibility criteria, application details and participation guidelines are available on the official HYBE INDIA audition website. (https://india.hybeaudition.com/)

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