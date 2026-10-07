HYBE brings Weverse Con Festival to India for the first time, set to debut in New Delhi in March 2027

HYBE has announced that its flagship global music festival, Weverse Con Festival, will be held in India for the first time. The festival is scheduled to take place on March 27 and 28, 2027, in New Delhi, marking the first edition of Weverse Con Festival outside Korea.

HYBE brings Weverse Con Festival to India for the first time, set to debut in New Delhi in March 2027

The two-day festival will bring together Indian and international artists, live performances and fan-focused experiences. The India edition will combine music with interactive activities, brand activations and cultural experiences, drawing inspiration from the fan communities built around Weverse, the global superfan platform.

The festival is designed to create opportunities for artists and fans to connect beyond the stage. Along with a diverse lineup of Indian and K-pop artists, Weverse Con Festival India will feature special collaboration stages aimed at bringing different artists and cultures together.

Jason Jaesang Lee, CEO of HYBE, said, “Weverse Con Festival India marks a new chapter in our ‘multi-home, multi-genre’ strategy and reflects our commitment to India as a key market in HYBE's global growth. By bringing HYBE’s global capabilities together with India’s creativity, we aim to create a festival that expands our ecosystem through experiences that resonate with local audiences. We look forward to bringing fans together to discover a new universe of music and unlock an immersive journey where they can connect, celebrate, and explore new possibilities alongside the artists they love.”

Zooil Yang, President of Weverse Company, said, “We are thrilled to join HYBE to deliver Weverse Con Festival India to one of the world’s most vibrant K-pop fan communities. As a global superfan platform, Weverse serves as the leading hub connecting artists and fans around the world. Through the festival, we are excited to extend our innovative services and fan experiences beyond the screen and into a live setting, seamlessly integrating the online and offline worlds of fandom.”

Weverse Con Festival India is being co-produced and promoted by BookMyShow Live, the live entertainment division of BookMyShow. The company, which has developed K-pop as a live entertainment category in India, will bring the festival to Indian audiences, with tickets set to be available exclusively on BookMyShow.

The festival is presented by Kia India, Mastercard, Project B and Samsung, with NONGSHIM joining as an Associate Partner. Mastercard, which serves as the festival’s banking partner, will provide its cardholders with exclusive access to pre-sale tickets.

The first India edition will feature live performances by K-pop artists alongside performers from India’s diverse music scene. The festival will bring the two music cultures together through performances and fan experiences centred on artists, music and their communities.

HYBE’s plans in India also extend beyond the festival. HYBE INDIA, the company’s strategic global office in the country, has been conducting auditions across India to discover and develop local talent. The office is also focused on content production and expanding intellectual property, with an emphasis on creating content that connects with Indian audiences while having global potential.

Also Read : Rashmika Mandanna partners with HYBE INDIA to discover young female talent in India

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