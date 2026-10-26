Anupam Kher to play Sunil Munshi’s father in Swedish-Belgian film Out of Fashion, directed by Jens Jonsson

Anupam Kher is set to feature in Out of Fashion, an upcoming Swedish-Belgian film directed by Swedish filmmaker Jens Jonsson. Starring actor-writer Sunil Munshi in the lead role, the film follows an Indian-origin fashion designer as he navigates professional challenges in Paris while dealing with family responsibilities in Sweden. Shooting for the project has begun in Stockholm.

Anupam Kher to play Sunil Munshi’s father in Swedish-Belgian film Out of Fashion, directed by Jens Jonsson

The film marks Jonsson’s return to feature filmmaking after spending seven years working in television. He previously won the Grand Jury Prize at the Sundance Film Festival for The King of Ping Pong, which brought attention to his approach to storytelling.

Written by Munshi, Out of Fashion centres on Armand Kaiser, a successful fashion designer whose professional and personal lives begin to collide. Based in Paris, Armand faces an ultimatum from his fashion house to create an entirely new collection within three weeks or risk losing his position.

His circumstances become more complicated when he receives news from his hometown of Sala, Sweden. His father is living with irreversible dementia, while his sister needs help raising her three children. Caught between his career and his family's needs, Armand embarks on an unexpected journey towards the Himalayas to fulfil his father's final wish.

Kher will portray Armand's father, a character who plays a central role in the film's emotional narrative. The actor has worked across Indian and international cinema, with credits including Bend It Like Beckham, Lust, Caution and Silver Linings Playbook, alongside numerous Indian films.

For Munshi, the screenplay draws on personal experiences, particularly his relationship with his father. The story also places an Indian-origin family at the centre of a Swedish production, exploring themes of cultural identity, belonging and relationships between generations.

The supporting cast includes Bahar Pars, Helena Bergström, Krista Kosonen and Astrid Whettnall, bringing together performers from different backgrounds for the international project.

Out of Fashion is being produced by Way Feature Films and [sic] film, with Beside Productions, Film i Skåne, Film Stockholm and SVT serving as co-production partners. Scanbox Entertainment is handling distribution. The project has also received support from the Swedish Film Institute and the Belgian Tax Shelter.

Principal photography is scheduled to take place across Stockholm, Sala, Brussels and Paris between October and December 2026. The film is expected to receive a theatrical release in early 2028.

Combining the pressures of the fashion industry with family responsibilities and questions of identity, Out of Fashion brings together a story of ambition, personal choices and family relationships, with Kher joining the international production in a key role.

Also Read : Anupam Kher meets Stevie Wonder in Stockholm, calls the singer’s warmth and kindness “profound”

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