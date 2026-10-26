The Indian Superbike League (ISBL) today announced actor-entrepreneur and one of India’s most-followed motorcycle icons, John Abraham, as Strategic Advisor. The league also launched a high-octane promo film that introduces ISBL as the future of superbike racing in India.

John Abraham joins Indian Superbike League as Strategic Advisor: “It’s time to get India racing”

With John Abraham at the centre of its launch, ISBL brings together motorsport, entertainment and pop culture to introduce a new sporting proposition to India. The film marks the first major expression of ISBL’s identity as a sport-meets-entertainment property, built around performance, technology, personalities, competition and India’s enduring motorcycle culture.

Speaking about his association with ISBL, John Abraham, Strategic Advisor, Indian Superbike League, said, "Motorcycles have always been a deeply personal passion. Being a sports team owner has also taught me what it takes to turn belief into sustained commitment. ISBL brings those two parts of my life together. I want to help young Indian riders get the opportunities they deserve and share the thrill of motorcycle racing with a whole new generation of fans. It’s time to Get India Racing.”

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Pranav Bakre, CEO, Indian Superbike League, said, “I come from a family of racers, so building ISBL is deeply personal. My ambition is to carry that legacy forward by creating something that opens doors for the next generation. I want people to feel the excitement of racing that has stayed with my family for decades. With racing at its heart, and music and culture bringing more people into its world, ISBL is how I want to make that happen.”

Avi Jain, Managing Director, Dhuleva Group and Anchor Investor, ISBL, said, “My passion for motoring draws me to racing. As an investor, what excites me is the opportunity to build a business around it that creates lasting value. With ISBL, our ambition is to build a premium, commercially sustainable league that fans return to and partners want to grow with, season after season.”

Sanctioned by the Federation of Motor Sports Clubs of India (FMSCI), ISBL will operate as a franchise-based championship featuring two Pro categories, Amateur, Female Riders and Rookie classes. ISBL aims to create a structured competitive environment for riders while opening opportunities across teams, technical personnel, brands, creators and the wider motorsport ecosystem.

Further details on teams, riders, race formats and venues will be announced in due course.

Also Read: EXCLUSIVE: Force 3 writer Simaab Hashmi says John Abraham-Harshvardhan Rane combo will “pack a PUNCH”; calls the film “bigger, better and BADDER”

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