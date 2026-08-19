Harrdy Sandhu’s upcoming single, ‘Stuck On You’, will release on 28 August, with paid subscribers getting exclusive first access for 72 hours before the song becomes available more widely across platforms from 31 August. The release will mark the first implementation of Universal Music India’s (UMI) new 72-hour subscriber-first release window in India.

Harrdy Sandhu’s ‘Stuck On You’ to get 72-hour subscriber-first release in India

Beginning in late August, UMI is introducing a 72-hour subscriber-first window for new music releases from its major domestic and international artists. During this period, new releases will be available exclusively to paid subscribers on participating global and regional music streaming services, before becoming available more widely on ad-supported tiers.

Releasing via VYRL Originals, ‘Stuck On You’ will be the first song to launch under this new model, giving paid subscribers an exclusive first listen to Harrdy Sandhu’s latest release before it becomes available to a wider audience.

“I’ve always believed that the people who show up for your music should feel like they’re a part of the journey. With ‘Stuck On You’, I’m really excited that my fans who subscribe to these platforms will get to hear the song first. It’s a small way of making that connection feel even more special, and I’m happy that this song gets to be a part of something new for music in India,” said Harrdy Sandhu.

The initiative forms part of UMI’s broader strategy to strengthen the value of paid music subscriptions in India, while contributing to a healthier and more sustainable music ecosystem. By giving paying subscribers first access to new music, the model aims to create greater value for music fans while supporting a stronger long-term value chain for artists and the wider music industry.

With ‘Stuck On You’, Harrdy Sandhu becomes the first artist to launch a release under UMI’s new subscriber-first model in India, opening a new chapter in how audiences discover and experience new music. ‘Stuck On You’ releases on 28 August and will be available to all listeners across participating platforms from 31 August.

Also Read: Harrdy Sandhu, Simrat Kaur and Angad Bedi to star in Punjabi film Ranjheya

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