The makers of the upcoming Punjabi feature film Ranjheya, starring Harrdy Sandhu, have officially announced the project and released its first look title poster. The film is written and directed by Gurjindh Mann and is described as a love story exploring passion, loss, longing and destiny.

Harrdy Sandhu, Simrat Kaur and Angad Bedi to star in Punjabi film Ranjheya

The announcement marks Harrdy Sandhu's return to Punjabi cinema. Sandhu previously headlined the regional film Mahi NRI in 2017, and went on to work in Hindi cinema, including a role as cricketer Madan Lal in 83 in 2021 and in Code Name: Tiranga in 2022.

Speaking about the project, Harrdy Sandhu said, “Returning to the Punjabi screen feels like a true Ghar Wapsi for me. The love I have received from this industry is where it all began, and I was waiting for the right script to take up the next Punjabi project and I couldn’t have asked for a better script than this to do so. Ranjheya is that project that I was waiting for, it has an incredible emotional core, unmatched scale, and a brilliant team behind it. I can’t wait for the audiences to see what we are building.”

The film brings together Sandhu with Simrat Kaur Randhawa, who made her debut in Gadar 2, and actor Angad Bishan Singh Bedi. Writer-director Gurjindh Mann said, “With Ranjheya, we are not just telling a story, we are aiming to shift the paradigm of how Punjabi cinema is perceived on a global scale. Love is a universal language, and with Ranjheya we are going deeper on what it does to a person in love. Bringing Harrdy back to his roots alongside a stellar talent like Simrat and the powerhouse energy of Angad is a dream alignment of timing and talent. The script demands an intense, larger-than-life presentation, and we are leaving no stone unturned to match global production expectations.”

Ranjheya marks the first collaboration between Shadow Fox Entertainment, led by producers Siddhant Pilania and Manav Shrotriya, Dream Reality Movies, led by producer Rajesh Arora, and distribution company Panorama Studios. The three companies stated that the partnership will extend to multiple Punjabi and Hindi film projects going forward.

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