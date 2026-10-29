Gunmaaster G9 song ‘Dard-E-Dil Dard-E-Jigar’ to drop on October 30; Himesh Reshammiya and Akasa Singh reunite for new track

The makers of Gunmaaster G9 are gearing up to release the film’s next song, ‘Dard-E-Dil Dard-E-Jigar.’ The track is set to arrive tomorrow and features Himesh Reshammiya and Akasa Singh on vocals, with lyrics penned by Sonia Kapoor Reshammiya. The song announcement comes as the film’s music album continues to take shape. ‘Dard-E-Dil Dard-E-Jigar’ follows ‘Afsaana Banaaya Aapne’ and ‘Do Din Ki Zindagi,’ adding another track to the album ahead of the film’s theatrical release on November 27, 2026.

Gunmaaster G9 song ‘Dard-E-Dil Dard-E-Jigar’ to drop on October 30; Himesh Reshammiya and Akasa Singh reunite for new track

Himesh Reshammiya, who is also composing the music for Gunmaaster G9, has joined Akasa Singh for the upcoming track. The lyrics have been written by Sonia Kapoor Reshammiya.

Gunmaaster G9 is directed by Aditya Datt and produced by Deepak Mukut, Hunar Mukut and Sangeeta Ahir under Soham Rockstar Entertainment. The film is presented by Soham Rockstar Entertainment Pvt. Ltd., with Pen Movies handling its distribution and Phars Films distributing it overseas.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Himesh Reshammiya (@realhimesh)

Emraan Hashmi and Genelia Deshmukh lead Gunmaaster G9

The film stars Emraan Hashmi as Eshwar, an ordinary dairy-farm owner who is pushed to extreme lengths by love. Genelia Deshmukh plays the female lead, marking her first on-screen pairing with Emraan.

Aparshakti Khurana also plays a key role with grey shades and an emotional backstory. The film combines action, romance, drama and music, with the soundtrack forming an important part of its promotional campaign.

Gunmaaster G9 also marks a reunion between Emraan Hashmi, director Aditya Datt and Himesh Reshammiya over two decades after they collaborated on Aashiq Banaya Aapne. The upcoming film is scheduled to release worldwide in cinemas on November 27, 2026.

With 'Dard-E-Dil Dard-E-Jigar' arriving tomorrow, audiences will get another glimpse of the musical world being created for the action-romance.

Also Read: SCOOP: Salman Khan’s Maatrubhumi STILL awaits CBFC screening despite government clearance; November 13 release eyed to avoid clashes with Yeh Prem Mol Liya, Gunmaaster G9, Eetha

More Pages: Gunmaaster G9 Box Office Collection

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