Bollywood Hungama has been at the forefront of reporting developments surrounding Salman Khan's much-awaited Maatrubhumi. The film was initially announced as Battle Of Galwan before being rechristened Maatrubhumi earlier this year. Based on the 2020 conflict between India and China, the film reportedly encountered hurdles over its content and references to China, especially in light of the improving diplomatic relations between the two countries. Recently, we reported a major development wherein the film reportedly received clearance from the government. However, almost a month later, Maatrubhumi is still awaiting certification from the Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC).

SCOOP: Salman Khan’s Maatrubhumi STILL awaits CBFC screening despite government clearance; November 13 release eyed to avoid clashes with Yeh Prem Mol Liya, Eetha

A trade source told Bollywood Hungama, “The makers of Maatrubhumi applied for censor certification at the beginning of October. However, the CBFC hasn't given them a date for the film's screening. There was an assurance that the screening would take place on Monday, October 26. However, it did not happen. Salman Khan flew to Delhi a few times to request the Ministry of Information and Broadcasting to facilitate the screening.”

The source continued, “Salman Khan is not asking for any special favours. He has made the changes that the Ministry wanted and has followed all the rules while applying for certification. He aims to release the film in cinemas next month and hence, wants the CBFC to view the film at the earliest.”

Bollywood Hungama had also informed readers that Salman Khan was keen to bring Maatrubhumi to cinemas on November 13. When asked whether the plan was still on, the source replied, “The plan is very much on, subject to the CBFC issuing the certificate in time.”

Explaining the reason behind Salman Khan's preference for November 13, the source revealed, “No other film has taken the November 13 slot. Moreover, Rajshri Productions' Yeh Prem Mol Liya is scheduled for release on November 27. Salman is clear that he wants to release Maatrubhumi two weeks before this film so that both films can do well at the ticket window. As a result, he ruled out a November 20 release. He has also made it clear that he won't clash with Yeh Prem Mol Liya as it is directed by Sooraj Barjatya, who is like family to him.”

The source further stated, “December 4 was also considered. However, Jio Studios is distributing Maatrubhumi and is also releasing the Shraddha Kapoor-starrer Eetha on the same date. They explained that it wouldn't be possible for them to release two films on the same day, and Salman found their point valid. Hence, November 13 seemed like the most suitable date. Now, it all depends on the CBFC and whether the film gets certified in time.”

Also Read: The curious case of two ‘anti-China films’: Why did Maatrubhumi face hurdles while 4 Rivers 6 Ranges secured CBFC clearance?

More Pages: Eetha Box Office Collection

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