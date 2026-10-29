BREAKING: Ram Gopal Varma in LEGAL TROUBLE over Rs. 29.67 crores! Production house warns filmmakers, OTT platforms against dealing with RGV without NOC

Filmmaker Ram Gopal Varma has found himself at the centre of a major financial dispute after Eclatant Films Private Limited issued a public notice demanding payment of Rs. 29.67 crores. The production house has also cautioned producers, distributors, broadcasters and streaming platforms against entering into transactions involving the filmmaker without obtaining its prior written approval, wherever required under their agreement.

BREAKING: Ram Gopal Varma in LEGAL TROUBLE over Rs. 29.67 crores! Production house warns filmmakers, OTT platforms against dealing with RGV without NOC

The public notice, issued in 24th and 31st October 2026, issue of Atul Mohan's Complete Cinema magazine, states that Eclatant Films had issued a legal notice to Ram Gopal Varma on October 15, calling upon him to clear outstanding dues amounting to Rs. 29,67,64,000. Interestingly, the amount includes accumulated interest of Rs. 11,38,92,000.

According to the notice, the dispute stems from an agreement dated April 10, 2010. Eclatant Films has also referred to an order passed by the Bombay High Court on April 17, 2013, in connection with the agreement. The company has demanded that the filmmaker settle the outstanding amount by October 30, 2026. Failing this, it has warned that it would assert its contractual lien over RGV's share, rights, interests, revenues and exploitation rights in films and projects covered by the agreement.

Eclatant Films claims that its agreement requires Ram Gopal Varma to obtain a prior written No-Objection Certificate (NOC) before associating with third parties or undertaking activities involving film production, co-production, direction or writing until the outstanding dues are cleared.

The company has specifically cautioned individuals and entities proposing to acquire, license, distribute, broadcast, stream or otherwise exploit rights connected with projects falling within the scope of the agreement.

It has further warned that parties proceeding with such transactions without the requisite NOC would do so at their own risk. The notice mentions possible legal remedies, including injunctions, recovery proceedings and enforcement of contractual security rights.

Also Read: Milap Zaveri reveals he is “so JEALOUS” of Ram Gopal Varma and other directors for working with Harshvardhan Rane; predicts a BIG opening for Silaa and assures, “I am 1000% going to reunite with Harsh”

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