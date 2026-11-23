Filmmaker Sanjay Leela Bhansali is reportedly planning to release the first song from his upcoming film Love & War before unveiling its trailer. Starring Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt and Vicky Kaushal, the film is among the highly anticipated projects in the filmmaker's lineup. According to a report by Variety India, Bhansali intends to introduce audiences to the film through its music before beginning the trailer campaign.

Sanjay Leela Bhansali to drop first song from Love & War before trailer: Report

A source told the publication, "Sanjay Leela Bhansali plans to release a song before the trailer, a strategy he previously used for Bajirao Mastani and Heeramandi."

Bhansali has consistently given music an important place in his filmmaking and promotional strategies. Several of his projects have used songs to establish the film's atmosphere and introduce audiences to its musical world ahead of the trailer release. The reported plan for Love & War appears to follow a similar approach.

The filmmaker had earlier adopted this strategy for Bajirao Mastani, which featured Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone in lead roles. The film's first song, Gajanana, was launched at an event in Pune in September 2015. Its trailer was released subsequently, on November 20, 2015.

Bhansali followed a similar promotional strategy for his Netflix series Heeramandi: The Diamond Bazaar. The first song from the series, Sakal Ban, based on a traditional composition attributed to Amir Khusro, was released on March 9, 2024. The trailer was unveiled almost a month later, on April 8, 2024.

What We Know About Love & War

Written, directed and produced by Sanjay Leela Bhansali, Love & War is scheduled to release in theatres on January 21, 2027. The film brings together Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt and Vicky Kaushal, with reports suggesting that its narrative revolves around a love triangle set against the backdrop of war.

Although the makers have kept details about the storyline under wraps, reports indicate that Ranbir and Vicky will be seen portraying Air Force pilots. The project also marks Bhansali's reunion with Ranbir after Saawariya and with Alia after Gangubai Kathiawadi. Meanwhile, Love & War will be the filmmaker's first collaboration with Vicky Kaushal.

With the film's release scheduled for January 2027, the reported song launch could offer the first glimpse into its musical world before the makers move ahead with the trailer release.

Filmmaker Sanjay Leela Bhansali is reportedly planning to release the first song from his upcoming film Love & War before unveiling its trailer. Starring Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt and Vicky Kaushal, the film is among the highly anticipated projects in the filmmaker's lineup. According to a report by Variety India, Bhansali intends to introduce audiences to the film through its music before beginning the trailer campaign.

A source told the publication, "Sanjay Leela Bhansali plans to release a song before the trailer, a strategy he previously used for Bajirao Mastani and Heeramandi."

Bhansali has consistently given music an important place in his filmmaking and promotional strategies. Several of his projects have used songs to establish the film's atmosphere and introduce audiences to its musical world ahead of the trailer release. The reported plan for Love & War appears to follow a similar approach.

The filmmaker had earlier adopted this strategy for Bajirao Mastani, which featured Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone in lead roles. The film's first song, Gajanana, was launched at an event in Pune in September 2015. Its trailer was released subsequently, on November 20, 2015.

Bhansali followed a similar promotional strategy for his Netflix series Heeramandi: The Diamond Bazaar. The first song from the series, Sakal Ban, based on a traditional composition attributed to Amir Khusro, was released on March 9, 2024. The trailer was unveiled almost a month later, on April 8, 2024.

What We Know About Love & War

Written, directed and produced by Sanjay Leela Bhansali, Love & War is scheduled to release in theatres on January 21, 2027. The film brings together Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt and Vicky Kaushal, with reports suggesting that its narrative revolves around a love triangle set against the backdrop of war.

Although the makers have kept details about the storyline under wraps, reports indicate that Ranbir and Vicky will be seen portraying Air Force pilots. The project also marks Bhansali's reunion with Ranbir after Saawariya and with Alia after Gangubai Kathiawadi. Meanwhile, Love & War will be the filmmaker's first collaboration with Vicky Kaushal.

With the film's release scheduled for January 2027, the reported song launch could offer the first glimpse into its musical world before the makers move ahead with the trailer release.

Also Read ; Sanjay Leela Bhansali says Shah Rukh Khan remains his only choice for Devdas: “I’d still cast only Shah Rukh”

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