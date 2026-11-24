The body has urged the government to enforce the May 2025 advisory on Pakistani-origin content and introduce a permanent law restricting its release across Indian platforms.

The All-Indian Cine Workers Association (AICWA) has written to Prime Minister Narendra Modi, requesting an immediate ban on the release of the Pakistani web series Jo Bachay Hain Sang Samait Lo on Netflix in India. The series, featuring Fawad Khan, Mahira Khan, Hania Aamir and Sanam Saeed, is scheduled to premiere globally on December 4, 2026. The association has also called for a permanent law prohibiting Pakistani films, shows and other entertainment content from being exhibited across Indian platforms.

AICWA writes to PM Narendra Modi seeking ban on Fawad Khan and Mahira Khan starrer Jo Bachay Hain Sang Samait Lo on Netflix India

Dated November 24, 2026, the two-page letter is signed by AICWA President Suresh Shyamlal Gupta and has also been marked to Information and Broadcasting Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw and Netflix India. The association shared copies of the letter through its official X account on Tuesday, reiterating its opposition to the streaming of Pakistani shows, films, music and podcasts in the country.

In its accompanying post, AICWA stated, “Terror Gets No Applause. Nation Comes First. The All Indian Cine Workers Association (AICWA) has written to Hon'ble Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi ji, demanding that the Pakistani series "Bachay Hain Sang Samait Lo" is not released on Netflix in India on 4 December 2026. Pakistan was, is and will remain a terrorist country. Its series, films, songs, podcasts and all other content have no place on Indian screens. We have also demanded a strong, permanent law with the severest penalties, and we appeal to Netflix India and all OTT platforms never to show any Pakistani content in India. Nation Comes First. Always.”

In its letter, the association referred to the 2019 Pulwama attack and the April 22, 2025 Pahalgam terror attack while explaining its objection to the series’ proposed Indian release. It also cited the Ministry of Information and Broadcasting’s advisory dated May 8, 2025, which directed OTT platforms, streaming services and intermediaries operating in India to discontinue Pakistani-origin content. AICWA argued that making the series available to Indian audiences would go against the spirit of the advisory and national sentiment.

🇮🇳 Terror Gets No Applause. Nation Comes First. 🇮🇳 The All Indian Cine Workers Association (AICWA) has written to Hon'ble Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi ji, demanding that the Pakistani series "Bachay Hain Sang Samait Lo" is not released on Netflix in India on 4 December 2026. Pakistan was, is and will remain a terrorist country. Its series, films, songs, podcasts and all other content have no place on Indian screens. We have also demanded a strong, permanent law with the severest penalties, and we appeal to Netflix India and all OTT platforms never to show any Pakistani content in India. Nation Comes First. Always. | #AICWA | #NationComesFirst | #BoycottPakistaniContent | #Netflix |#Pahalgam | #Pulwama | #AllIndianCineWorkersAssociation | #Pakistani | #Pakistan | #PakistanTerroristCountry | | @narendramodi | @PMOIndia | @AmitShah | @HMOIndia | @AshwiniVaishnaw | @MIB_India | @ANI | @PTI_News | @ians_india | @sureshsgupta | @netflix | @NetflixIndia | — All Indian Cine Workers Association (@aicwaofficial) November 24, 2026



The association has put forward four key demands: that Jo Bachay Hain Sang Samait Lo not be streamed in India on December 4 or any subsequent date; that all OTT platforms strictly comply with the May 8, 2025 advisory; that the government introduce a permanent law with penalties restricting Pakistani content, artists and productions across television, streaming platforms and cinemas; and that Netflix India and other services publicly clarify their position on exhibiting Pakistani-origin content in the country.

Based on Farhat Ishtiaq’s bestselling Urdu novel, Jo Bachay Hain Sang Samait Lo is Netflix’s first Pakistan-themed original series. The streaming platform recently unveiled its first-look poster and announced a December 4 global premiere. The title has also appeared in Netflix India’s upcoming listings. However, Netflix has not yet issued an official statement clarifying whether the series will be available to viewers in India.

Also Read: Shakun Batra reflects on Fawad Khan as Rahul in Kapoor & Sons: “His queerness was one part of his life, not the whole grammar of his personality”

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