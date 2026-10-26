Actor Fardeen Khan has added a Royal Enfield Guerrilla 450 Apex to his collection, marking his first purchase from the Indian motorcycle brand. The actor shared the news on Instagram, expressing his excitement about the bike and explaining how childhood memories of the iconic Bullet 350 influenced his appreciation for Royal Enfield motorcycles.

Fardeen Khan buys his first Royal Enfield Guerrilla 450 Apex: “One of the most fun bikes I’ve ever ridden”

In his post, Fardeen revealed that the Guerrilla 450 Apex immediately caught his attention. He also praised the brand for producing motorcycles that, in his view, compete with international offerings. “Proudly taking delivery of my first ever Royal Enfield, the Guerrilla 450 Apex!” he wrote.

Fardeen Khan recalls childhood memories of the Bullet 350

Reflecting on his long-standing familiarity with Royal Enfield motorcycles, Fardeen recalled growing up hearing the distinctive sound of the Bullet 350. He said the motorcycles ridden by older boys and Mumbai Police personnel left a lasting impression on him.

“I’ve grown up hearing the unmistakable thump of the old Bullet 350, with its single-cylinder, four-stroke engine. From the older boys who looked so cool riding them to the inspectors of the Mumbai Police Force on their Bullets, that sound was always something else. It’s stayed with me over the years,” he shared.

Explaining his choice, the actor said the Guerrilla 450 Apex stood out to him as soon as he saw it. “So when I saw the Guerrilla 450 Apex, I knew this was the bike for me. I just had to have it. Having ridden a lot of motorcycles over the years, I can honestly say this is one of the most fun bikes I’ve ever ridden,” Fardeen wrote.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Fardeen F Khan (@fardeenfkhan)

Actor clarifies there is no brand affiliation

Fardeen further added, “Just to be clear, I have no affiliation with the brand whatsoever. This post comes purely out of the joy and pride of owning an Indian motorcycle that meets world standards, competes with the big boys, and puts Indian motorcycling firmly on the world map,” he stated.

He went on to acknowledge the work of the Royal Enfield team, writing, “A personal acknowledgement of the wonderful work being done by the boys and girls at @royalenfield. You make India proud!”

Fardeen Khan’s return to acting

Fardeen stepped away from acting for more than a decade before returning to the screen in 2024 with Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s Netflix series Heeramandi: The Diamond Bazaar, in which he played Wali Mohammad. Since his return, he has appeared in films including Khel Khel Mein and Visfot in 2024, followed by Housefull 5 in 2025. He is also set to appear in the upcoming film Raja Shivaji.

Also Read: EXCLUSIVE: Fardeen Khan and Mahesh Manjrekar join the Malamaal Weekly 2 cast

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