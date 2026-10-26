The actor, who plays Ravana and co-produces the film, has expanded his banner’s operations with a dedicated theatrical distribution wing for the Karnataka market.

Yash is expanding his involvement in Ramayana beyond his role as Ravana and his responsibilitis as a co-producer. Monster Mind Creations, the production banner founded by the actor, has launched a dedicated distribution wing that will oversee the film’s theatrical release across Karnataka. The move marks a significant step for the company as it ventures into large-scale theatrical distribution alongside its existing production activities.

Yash to handle Karnataka distribution of Ranbir Kapoor starrer Ramayana under Monster Mind Creations

With Yash commanding a substantial following in Karnataka and across India, Monster Mind Creations’ involvement in the regional distribution of Ramayana is expected to play an important role in shaping the film’s theatrical rollout in the state. The arrangement places the actor’s own banner at the centre of the film’s Karnataka release strategy, as the makers work towards bringing the ambitious mythological drama to audiences across multiple markets.

Directed by Nitesh Tiwari, known for films such as Dangal and Chhichhore, Ramayana is being developed as a two-part cinematic adaptation of the Indian epic. The film features Ranbir Kapoor as Lord Rama, Sai Pallavi as Sita, Sunny Deol as Lord Hanuman and Yash as Ravana. The ensemble brings together prominent actors from different film industries for a project mounted on a large scale.

The Karnataka distribution arrangement forms part of a wider release strategy involving established partners across domestic and international territories. Sony Pictures is handling international distribution, while Dharma Productions will oversee the Hindi-speaking markets in North India. Telugu producer Dil Raju is associated with distribution across Andhra Pradesh and Telangana, while Think Studios will handle Tamil Nadu. E4 Entertainment, led by Mukesh Mehta, is responsible for the Kerala market.

Jointly produced by Prime Focus Studios and Monster Mind Creations, Ramayana is being envisioned as a large-scale theatrical experience, with visual effects and production design forming key aspects of its cinematic presentation. Yash’s dual involvement as an actor and producer, alongside his banner’s distribution responsibilities in Karnataka, further expands his role in the project.

Ramayana: Part 1 is scheduled for a worldwide theatrical release on November 5, 2026, across multiple languages and premium large formats. With the Karnataka distribution now assigned to Monster Mind Creations, the film’s release plans continue to take shape across regional and international markets.

Also Read: Ramayana Promotion: Lord Ram’s grand bow on display at PVR Palladium in Mumbai

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