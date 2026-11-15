Ramayana to release in China, Russia, Japan and South Korea in Q1 2027; film already submitted for censor clearance in China

The international journey of Ramayana is set to get significantly bigger, with the much-anticipated Ranbir Kapoor and Yash starrer gearing up for a release in four major overseas markets in the first quarter of 2027. The film is slated to arrive in China, Russia, Japan and South Korea, marking an important step in its efforts to expand its global footprint.

Ramayana to release in China, Russia, Japan and South Korea in Q1 2027; film already submitted for censor clearance in China

Interestingly, the film has already been submitted for censor clearance in China, indicating that preparations for its release in the crucial international territory are underway. China, in particular, has emerged as a significant market for Indian films in the past, with several titles attracting considerable attention and impressive box office numbers.

The proposed expansion into Russia, Japan and South Korea is equally noteworthy, as these markets offer the film an opportunity to reach audiences beyond its existing international territories. With its ambitious scale, mythological roots and star power, Ramayana is expected to be positioned as a major cinematic event in these markets.

The first quarter of 2027 is now shaping up to be a crucial phase in the film's international journey. A release across these four territories could considerably widen its theatrical reach and further strengthen its global box office prospects.

With the China censor submission already underway, all eyes will now be on the developments surrounding its overseas release strategy. The next phase of Ramayana's international journey is expected to be a significant one, as the makers look to take the Indian epic to an even wider global audience.

Also Read: Ram Gopal Varma claims Ramayana Part 1 was made on a budget of under Rs 800 crores; says, “Ramayana 2 will do 10 times more than Ramayana Part 1”

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