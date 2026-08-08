EXCLUSIVE: Sunny Deol, Karan Deol and Preity G Zinta to meet Partition survivors and visit the Partition Museum on their Punjab promotional journey for Batwara 1947

Aamir Khan Productions’ Batwara 1947, starring Shabana Azmi, Sunny Deol, and Preity G Zinta, is gearing up for one of the biggest cinematic releases of the year. Directed by Rajkumar Santoshi, the Partition-era drama has been generating massive excitement across the nation.

EXCLUSIVE: Sunny Deol, Karan Deol and Preity G Zinta to meet Partition survivors and visit the Partition Museum on their Punjab promotional journey for Batwara 1947

As the team officially kicks off its multi-city promotional campaign, after Jaipur, Ahmedabad, Patna, and Lucknow, they are now set to visit Punjab. Bollywood Hungama has learnt that during their promotional tour across the state, Sunny Deol, Karan Deol and Preity G Zinta will meet Partition survivors and visit the Partition Museum, further connecting with the history and memories surrounding the events depicted in the film.

The visit is naturally expected to be an emotional moment both for the survivors and the three actors of Batwara 1947.

In fact, Sunny Deol, during the trailer launch of the film, revealed about hearing first-hand accounts of the Partition from his grandparents, who faced the trauma back then. He said, “We are from Punjab and during the Partition, my grandfather and grandmother were on the other side. I had heard many incidents from them, which were really very emotional. I heard from them that in case of an untoward incident in any village, the rest of the villagers would come together to hide them and thus protect them from the rioters. Uss waqt mahaul hi aisa tha ke ki kuchh hona nahin chahiye.”

Batwara 1947 is all set to release in theatres on August 14.

Also Read: Batwara 1947 trailer launch: In a RARE revelation, Sunny Deol shares details of his grandparents’ Partition migration: “Villagers would come together to protect them…”

More Pages: Batwara 1947 Box Office Collection

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