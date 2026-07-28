Batwara 1947 trailer launch: In a RARE revelation, Sunny Deol shares details of his grandparents’ Partition migration: “Villagers would come together to protect them…”

Sunny Deol, Shabana Azmi, Abhimanyu Singh, Karan Deol, director Rajkumar Santoshi, lyricist Javed Akhtar, writer Asghar Wajahat and producer Aparna Purohit attended the trailer launch of Batwara 1947 in Mumbai. In a rare instance, Sunny Deol opened up about how his grandparents (Kewal Krishan and Satwant Kaur) also had to migrate from present-day Pakistan to India during the partition.

Batwara 1947 trailer launch: In a RARE revelation, Sunny Deol shares details of his grandparents’ Partition migration: “Villagers would come together to protect them…”

Sunny Deol began by saying, “As you all know, main padhta-likhta kam hoon (smiles). Sunai baatein suni hoti hain. We are from Punjab and during the partition, my grandfather and grandmother were on the other side. I had heard many incidents from them, which were really very emotional.”

He continued, “I heard from them that in case of an untoward incident in any village, the rest of the villagers would come together to hide them and thus protect them from the rioters. Uss waqt mahaul hi aisa tha ke ki kuch hona nahin chahiye.”

Sunny added, “So, there are many such incidents that I’d not like to talk about in detail. I am fortunate to have spent time in Punjab since my childhood. Hence, I have a connection with that place, its people and its stories.”

A journalist asked how, after so many years of independence, people are still doing politics in the name of position and what the reason behind it is. Sunny Deol replied, “Wajah toh insaan hi hai. Aur kaun hai? When man will understand, these things will not happen. I don’t believe in any post or position. Koi bhi post pe ho, chaahe mantri ho ya policewala ho, hota toh woh insaan hi hai na. Similarly, if a man understands that there’s no greater religion than humanity, then there won’t be any problem.” There were claps over this statement by Sunny Deol.

Batwara 1947 is produced by Aamir Khan Productions and releases in cinemas on August 14.

Also Read: Sunny Deol gets TEARY-EYED at trailer launch as Rajkumar Santoshi reveals Batwara 1947 was the LAST film Dharmendra watched: “He said, ‘Yeh picture bahut chalegi'”

More Pages: Batwara 1947 Box Office Collection

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