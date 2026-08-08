Siddhant Chaturvedi has reportedly made another major property investment in Mumbai. The actor, along with his mother Meenal Laxman Chaturvedi, has purchased an apartment in Vile Parle West for Rs 12.63 crores. The latest deal comes just weeks after the mother-son duo bought another apartment in the same residential building for Rs 13.91 crores.

Siddhant Chaturvedi buys Rs 12.63 crores apartment in Mumbai weeks after buying Rs 13.91 crores apartment in the same building

According to property registration documents accessed by real estate consultancy firm Liases Foras, the latest transaction was registered on July 31, 2026. The apartment is located on the seventh floor of Namo Krishna, a residential building situated on 10 N S Road in Mumbai’s Vile Parle West.

The newly purchased home has a RERA carpet area of 1,640.63 square feet and a total area of 1,804.67 square feet. The property also includes an automatic robotic car parking space. Siddhant and his mother purchased the apartment from Relcon Infraprojects Ltd and paid Rs 75.76 lakh as stamp duty for the transaction.

The latest purchase is notable because it follows another high-value property deal by the actor in the same building. On June 19, 2026, Siddhant and Meenal purchased an apartment on the sixth floor of Namo Krishna for Rs 13.91 crores. That property has a carpet area of 2,173.87 square feet and a built-up area of 222.24 square metres. The apartment was purchased from Suchita Ramesh Deora through an Agreement for Sale.

With the latest transaction, Siddhant and his mother have collectively spent more than Rs 26.5 crores on two apartments in the same building within less than two months.

Siddhant Chaturvedi began his acting career with the Amazon Prime Video series Inside Edge, in which he played a teenage cricketer from 2017 to 2019. He later made his film debut in a supporting role as a street rapper in the musical drama Gully Boy in 2019. He subsequently moved into lead roles and appeared in projects including the romantic drama Gehraiyaan (2022) and the coming-of-age drama Kho Gaye Hum Kahan (2023), both of which found an audience through streaming platforms.

Also Read : Siddhant Chaturvedi returns as face of Crocs’ Echo franchise for new ‘Let Them Talk’ campaign

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