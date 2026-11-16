One of the most loved and entertaining films of Indian cinema, Munna Bhai MBBS, is all set to return to the big screen next month. Bollywood Hungama has exclusively learned that the Sanjay Dutt-starrer will re-release in cinemas on December 11. Interestingly, the film originally arrived in theatres on December 19, 2003. Hence, its re-release comes just days before its 23rd anniversary.

EXCLUSIVE: Sanjay Dutt’s Munna Bhai MBBS to re-release in cinemas in 8K on December 11

A source told Bollywood Hungama, “Munna Bhai MBBS has been restored in stunning 8K resolution and remastered in Dolby 5.1 surround sound. Hence, audiences will be able to experience the film like never before. The film enjoys a huge fan following across generations. Millennials and older audiences would be excited to revisit this classic on the big screen. Meanwhile, those who were born later or were too young when it originally released never got a chance to watch their beloved film in cinemas. They’ll now finally get that opportunity, and that too in a restored 8K version with Dolby 5.1 sound.”

The re-release of Munna Bhai MBBS will be facilitated by NH Studioz, which acquired several iconic films from the library of Vidhu Vinod Chopra Films earlier this year. Bollywood Hungama was the first to report this development. In August, NH Studioz also brought back another classic from the prestigious banner, 1942: A Love Story (1994), to cinemas on August 21. The period romantic drama was directed by Vidhu Vinod Chopra and starred Anil Kapoor, Manisha Koirala, Jackie Shroff, Anupam Kher, Danny Denzongpa and others.

Coming back to Munna Bhai MBBS, the film also stars Gracy Singh, Jimmy Sheirgill, Boman Irani, the late Sunil Dutt and others. It tells the story of a lovable gangster who fools his father into believing that he is a doctor. However, when his father discovers the truth and is left heartbroken, Munna decides to enrol in a medical college and become a doctor for real, leading to hilarious situations, madness and chaos.

The film also marked the directorial debut of Rajkumar Hirani, who went on to become one of the most successful filmmakers of Indian cinema with memorable blockbusters like Lage Raho Munna Bhai (2006), 3 Idiots (2009), PK (2014) and Sanju (2018).

Also Read: Rajkumar Hirani plans to begin filming Munna Bhai 3 starring Sanjay Dutt and Arshad Warsi in 2027: Report

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