The long-awaited third instalment of the Munna Bhai franchise may finally be moving towards production. After years of speculation surrounding the sequel, a new report suggests that filmmaker Rajkumar Hirani has taken a step forward with the project by bringing writer Farhad Samji on board. The film is reportedly expected to go on floors in 2027, although the production timeline is yet to receive official confirmation.

Rajkumar Hirani plans to begin filming Munna Bhai 3 starring Sanjay Dutt and Arshad Warsi in 2027: Report

According to a report by Variety India, Farhad Samji is currently working on the screenplay for Munna Bhai 3 and is expected to complete the script soon. Interestingly, Samji has been associated with the franchise since its first instalment, Munna Bhai M.B.B.S., which was released in 2003. He had written the opening refrain of the film's popular song ‘M Bole Toh’.

The upcoming film is expected to bring back Sanjay Dutt as Murli Prasad Sharma, popularly known as Munna Bhai, alongside Arshad Warsi as his close friend and companion, Circuit. The duo became widely recognised for their on-screen chemistry in the first film and reprised their roles in the 2006 sequel, Lage Raho Munna Bhai. While the first film revolved around Munna's journey into the medical world, its sequel explored Gandhian philosophy through humour and the protagonist's unconventional approach to life.

Rajkumar Hirani on why Munna Bhai 3 took so long

Despite the audience's continued interest in another instalment, Rajkumar Hirani has maintained that he does not want to move ahead with the film without a storyline that lives up to the previous two movies. Speaking to Hindustan Times in June, the filmmaker had opened up about the difficulty of developing the sequel and said, “If you only want to see Munna Bhai up to the interval, I can make five films right now. Because I don't have the story beyond that point.”

Arshad Warsi had also spoken about the challenges surrounding the third film, revealing that three incomplete scripts already exist. According to the actor, these drafts contain interesting scenes and ideas but lack the central connection required to bring the narrative together.

Munna Bhai and Circuit's return remains awaited

If the reported production schedule moves ahead as planned, Munna Bhai 3 could bring Sanjay Dutt and Arshad Warsi back together on the big screen nearly two decades after Lage Raho Munna Bhai. However, neither the makers nor the actors have officially confirmed the filming schedule or release date.

For now, the development of the screenplay remains the next important step, with audiences awaiting an official announcement about the return of Munna Bhai and Circuit.

Also Read : Aamir Khan says, ‘Rajkumar Hirani will narrate 3 Idiots sequel’s final script in the coming weeks’

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