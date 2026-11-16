Actor Sonu Sood has reportedly extended support to actor Sharad Kapoor, offering assistance with his medical treatment and exploring a possible professional opportunity that could help him return to acting. The development comes days after videos of Sharad struggling with health issues and temporarily parting with his four pet dogs surfaced on social media, drawing attention to his circumstances.

Sonu Sood reaches out to Sharad Kapoor after viral videos

According to reports, Sonu has arranged essential medical supplies for Sharad and sent a team of doctors to address his leg injury. The actor reportedly sustained the injury while playing football in Barcelona and has been facing mobility issues since then. Sharad had earlier spoken about being bedridden for an extended period and finding it difficult to manage his everyday responsibilities.

Sonu was expected to meet Sharad on November 15 to discuss a possible film project. Videos circulating on November 16 show the two actors sitting together at Sharad's residence in Bandra, Mumbai. While the meeting has taken place, details about a potential collaboration have not been disclosed. There is also no official confirmation from Sonu regarding the reported assistance or a film project.

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The development follows Sharad's public appeal to members of the film industry, seeking professional opportunities and support. The actor, who shared screen space with Shah Rukh Khan in Josh, spoke about his desire to return to work despite his ongoing health challenges. Sharad's recent videos also showed him getting emotional while temporarily placing his four dogs, Josh, Rebel, Star and Panther, under the care of an animal welfare organisation because he was unable to look after them.

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Known for his roles in Josh, Dastak and Lakshya, Sharad has been away from regular acting assignments for some time.

Also Read: Josh actor Sharad Kapoor accused of attempted sexual harassment in Khar: Reports

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