Less than a week is left for the release of Ramayana and the excitement is tremendous. The film was submitted for censor certification earlier this week and there was a lot of anticipation to know whether the Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC) would pass the film without any cuts or will they ask the makers to censor certain scenes or words.

EXCLUSIVE: Ramayana achieves a RARE feat; CBFC passes Ranbir Kapoor-starrer with ‘U’ certificate and not a SINGLE cut

However, Bollywood Hungama has exclusively learned that the Examining Committee of the CBFC did not ask for a single cut or any audio or visual modification. At times, the CBFC also asks makers to mention the title and credits in the language of the film or add an anti-drug ticker or advertisement at the beginning and during the intermission. Interestingly, even these changes were not sought in the case of Ramayana.

In recent times, The Vvan and Drishyam The Conclusion were passed without cuts, but they received a U/A 16+ rating. As for Ramayana, it has got a 'U' certificate. It means that the film is fit for universal viewing for all ages.

The censor certificate of Ramayana was handed to the makers today, October 30. The length of the film, as mentioned on the censor certificate, is 195.00 minutes. In other words, Ramayana is 3 hours and 15 minutes long.

Ramayana stars Ranbir Kapoor as Lord Rama, Yash as Ravana, Sai Pallavi as Goddess Sita, Ravie Dubey as Lakshman and Sunny Deol as Lord Hanuman. It is produced by Namit Malhotra and directed by Nitesh Tiwari.

Also Read: Ramayana First Look: Rakul Preet Singh drops her look as Surpanakha; actor says playing Ravana’s sister is a “truly special experience”

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