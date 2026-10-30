Maddock Films and Kathputli Creations have unveiled the trailer of EETHA, starring Shraddha Kapoor in and as Eetha Bai. Directed by Laxman Utekar, the upcoming musical drama is inspired by the life of a Lavani legend and traces the journey of an artist who challenged conventions and overcame several obstacles to establish herself as a celebrated figure.

Shraddha Kapoor unveils EETHA trailer as she steps into the role of Lavani legend Eetha Bai; film to release on December 4

The trailer offers a glimpse into the world of Lavani, placing its music, performances and cultural traditions at the centre of the narrative. Through its visuals and musical sequences, the film appears to explore not just the art form but also the experiences of the women who helped shape it. EETHA aims to bring the story of an artist and her journey to a wider audience through a big-screen musical drama.

Speaking about the project, producer Dinesh Vijan said, “One of the most exciting things about cinema is that every once in a while, you come across a story so extraordinary that you wonder why the world doesn’t already know about it. For me, EETHA was one of those stories.

When I first heard it, I was fascinated not just by the incredible world of Lavani — its music, its rhythm, its energy and its larger-than-life characters — but by the extraordinary women who brought this art form to life. We have celebrated their performances for generations, but how often have we stopped to understand their journeys? The courage, the sacrifices, the struggles and the sheer strength of these women are as extraordinary as the art itself. What amazed me was that a world so rich in culture, emotion and powerful human stories had remained largely unexplored in Hindi cinema. It felt like an incredible opportunity to bring this world and the people who shaped it to the big screen.

We’ve given so much love to their art. Perhaps it’s time we gave just as much love to their stories. That’s what EETHA means to me. It’s more than a film inspired by true events; it’s a celebration of an extraordinary art form and the remarkable women whose lives deserve to be seen, heard and remembered.”

Shraddha Kapoor, who essays Eetha Bai, spoke about her experience of playing the central character and said, “It’s a story about a woman whose art, courage and individuality make her unforgettable. The more Laxman sir told me about the character, the more I felt connected to her world. Playing this role has been an incredibly exciting experience, and I am thrilled for audiences to discover her journey on the big screen. This is also my grand reunion with Maddock Films after we made magic with Stree and Stree 2, which is thrilling to say the least. The entire team has put in so much hard work, and I cannot wait for audiences to experience the world of Eetha.”

For director Laxman Utekar, the film marks a departure in setting and subject from his previous release Chhaava. He said, “After the blockbuster success of Chhaava, which became a mega cinematic spectacle, I wanted to take audiences into a completely different world with EETHA. While the two films are vastly different in their settings, both are rooted in the extraordinary strength of their central characters. EETHA is the story of an artist who became a legacy. We have brought together authenticity, emotion and scale to create a cinematic experience that audiences can truly immerse themselves in.”

Producer Karishma Sharma of Kathputli Creations added, “India is home to extraordinary stories, rich cultural traditions and fascinating characters that deserve to be celebrated on the big screen. For us, the most exciting stories are those that are deeply rooted in our soil yet have the power to entertain and connect with audiences everywhere. EETHA brings together this very spirit. It is a remarkable story from our cultural heritage, told through music, drama, emotion and spectacle. We hope audiences discover a world that feels uniquely Indian, yet resonates universally.”

Presented by Maddock Films and Kathputli Creations, EETHA is produced by Dinesh Vijan and Laxman Utekar. The film marks Shraddha Kapoor’s reunion with Maddock Films following Stree and Stree 2, while Utekar takes up a subject distinct from his historical drama Chhaava.

EETHA is scheduled to release in cinemas on December 4, 2026.

Also Read: SCOOP: Akshay Kumar-Shraddha Kapoor’s second consecutive box-office clash averted; Eetha gets SOLO December 4 release

More Pages: Eetha Box Office Collection

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