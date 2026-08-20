Filmmaker Anubhav Sinha and director Sudhir Mishra are collaborating on an upcoming theatrical feature based on a lesser-known chapter from the life of Mahatma Gandhi. The film will star National Award-winning actor Manoj Bajpayee as Gandhi, marking the first time he will portray the iconic leader on screen. Saurabh Shukla is also part of the cast in a key role.

Manoj Bajpayee to play Mahatma Gandhi in Sudhir Mishra directorial backed by Anubhav Sinha

The project is being directed by Sudhir Mishra and produced by Anubhav Sinha and Narendra Hirawat under Benaras Mediaworks. NH Studioz will present the film. The story is set against the backdrop of India’s Independence and focuses on a 21-day period in Gandhi’s life. According to the makers, the narrative will explore the personal and political circumstances surrounding Gandhi’s decision to step away from Delhi at a time when the city was emerging as the centre of political power.

Explaining the premise, director Sudhir Mishra shared, “This new film focuses on an important yet lesser-known chapter of history—the 21 days in the life of Mahatma Gandhi during India’s independence. At a time when the nation was stepping into freedom, and Delhi was becoming the centre of power, Gandhi made an unexpected choice: he chose to walk away. But by walking away, he did not retreat. He reinvented himself. While history books record the surface events of that era, this story explores what lay beneath that famous choice and will depict the personal journey of a leader redefining his path.”

The film marks a significant collaboration between Sinha and Mishra. Sinha, known for films including Mulk, Article 15 and Thappad, has also produced projects featuring filmmakers with distinct storytelling approaches. Mishra, meanwhile, is known for films such as Hazaaron Khwaishein Aisi, Dharavi and Is Raat Ki Subah Nahin. The director has won three National Film Awards for Yeh Woh Manzil To Nahin, Dharavi, and Main Zinda Hoon.

The project also marks Mishra’s return to theatrical cinema after a long hiatus. For Bajpayee, the role of Gandhi adds another notable character to a career that has included several acclaimed performances and multiple National Awards. Saurabh Shukla, another established name in Hindi cinema, joins Bajpayee in the ensemble cast. Further details about the characterisations and other members of the cast are yet to be announced.

Produced by Anubhav Sinha and Narendra Hirawat, the film will attempt to present a more intimate perspective on the period surrounding India’s Independence by focusing on a specific chapter in Gandhi’s life rather than covering his entire journey.

The film is directed by Sudhir Mishra, with Manoj Bajpayee and Saurabh Shukla in key roles. It is produced under A Benaras Mediaworks production and presented by NH Studioz.

Also Read: Manoj Bajpayee’s Governor tops Prime Video India charts after leading rental rankings

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