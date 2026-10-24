Prahaar, which was released on October 16, has been appreciated for its subject, dramatic and emotional moments, award-worthy performances and first-rate direction by Avinash Arun. Moviegoers who watched the film were pleasantly surprised to spot Aamir Khan's name in the 'Special Thanks' section of the credits. Bollywood Hungama exclusively spoke to Avinash Arun to find out the reason behind this special mention.

EXCLUSIVE: Here’s why Aamir Khan has been mentioned under ‘Special Thanks’ in Prahaar

Avinash Arun told us, “I have thanked him because he got me on board. He suggested my name to Mr Dinesh Vijan.” He added, “He told me, ‘Avinash, I think you'll do justice to this subject and I think you should consider this project’. That motivated me to take up Prahaar.”

Avinash Arun continued, “I am really grateful to him because since my first film Killa (2015), Aamir sir has been following my work. Even after Paatal Lok, he called me.”

Can we expect a collaboration between the two? Avinash replied, “We are discussing a couple of things. So, hopefully, we'll work together soon!”

About Avinash Arun

Avinash Arun is a renowned cinematographer as well as a director. A graduate of the Film and Television Institute of India (FTII), Pune, he has worked as a cinematographer on several significant films like Masaan (2015), Drishyam (2015), Madaari (2016), Hichki (2018) and Karwaan (2018).

He made his directorial debut with the acclaimed Marathi film Killa, followed by Three Of Us (2023) and web series like School Of Lies, Paatal Lok and Pritam And Pedro. Interestingly, he also served as the director of photography (DOP) on the projects he directed, although Saurabh Goswami shared the cinematography responsibilities on Season 1 of Paatal Lok. Even in Prahaar, Avinash Arun has donned the dual hats of director and cinematographer.

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