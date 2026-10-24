The Bombay High Court has sought an explanation from the Cine and Television Artistes Association (CINTAA) over its decision to hold elections and announce the results despite earlier court directions, as per a report by Times Now. The development follows a contempt petition filed by the Federation of Western India Cine Employees (FWICE), which has accused the association of disregarding judicial orders.

CINTAA faces contempt proceedings over October 20 elections; Bombay High Court seeks explanation

On October 22, Justice Aarti Sathe issued a show cause notice to CINTAA, stating that the material placed before the court indicated a prima facie case of wilful disobedience and breach of undertaking. The court has also restrained the association from implementing the outcome of the elections held on October 20, 2026.

FWICE’s petition alleges that CINTAA failed to comply with directions issued by the Bombay High Court on September 11 and October 19. The earlier orders required the parties involved in the dispute to refrain from taking further steps that could affect the court’s directions while a Notice of Motion remained pending before the trial court.

According to the petition, CINTAA went ahead with its election process and declared the results despite these restrictions. FWICE has therefore approached the High Court seeking action over the alleged non-compliance. The federation was represented by Advocates Saveena Bedi Sachar and Ashok Shetty.

The show cause notice, issued under Rule 9(1) of the Contempt of Courts (Bombay High Court Rules, 1994), requires CINTAA to explain why proceedings under the Contempt of Courts Act, 1971, should not be initiated against it. The allegations concern the purported disregard of the previous orders and/or a wilful breach of the undertaking given before the court.

The High Court’s direction means CINTAA cannot act on the October 20 election results or give effect to them while the restraint remains in place. The notice represents an opportunity for the association to respond to the allegations; the court has not yet made a final determination on the contempt petition.

The matter is scheduled to come up before the Bombay High Court again on November 18, 2026.

Also Read: Poonam Dhillon hits back at CINTAA members after mass resignations: “I’m shocked by their allegations”

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