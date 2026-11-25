The inaugural player auction of the Prospect Padel League (PPL) has concluded in Mumbai, with eight franchises assembling their squads ahead of the competition's first season in Goa. The auction saw participation from several names associated with entertainment, business and hospitality, including actor Varun Dhawan, music producer DJ Chetas and Ayan Agnihotri. Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Aditya Thackeray attended the event as the chief guest.

Varun Dhawan, DJ Chetas, Ayan Agnihotri back franchises at Prospect Padel League auction; women’s players attract higher bids

The eight franchises are backed by PadelPark India, Varun Dhawan and Mokksh Sani, Ranjit Bindra and Zeeshan Siddique, Naagarjun Sethuppathy, Kartik Reddy, DJ Chetas and Suraj Samat, Being Human Clothing and Ayan Agnihotri, and Rana Digvijay Sinh Kathiwada and Abhishek Mohan Gupta.

One of the key highlights of the auction was the bidding for women players, who collectively attracted 2.38 million virtual points, compared to 2.29 million virtual points for the men's category, according to the organisers. Steisha Buddhala received the highest individual bid of 5.7 million virtual points from Vice Indian. Amarjot Kaur Bundhel followed with 5.1 million virtual points for RB All Stars, while Ethan Bardo attracted 5 million virtual points from BH Racqueteers Padel Club.

The 16 marquee players collectively attracted bids worth 40.67 million virtual points. Among the franchises, Vice Indian recorded the highest combined allocation of 9.7 million virtual points, followed by RB All Stars at 7.5 million and East Coast Warriors at 7.1 million.

Prospect Padel League co-founders share their vision

Speaking about the league, co-founder Sahil Shah said, “Padel is growing fast, and we wanted to build more than a tournament. The Prospect Padel League brings together sport, travel, entertainment and people, creating a destination that extends beyond the game. The auction is an important first step in bringing this vision to life.”

Co-founder Siddhesh Sunil Shinde highlighted the league's focus on creating opportunities for young players. He said, “Sport has the power to bring young people together. With PPL, we want to build a community where the next generation finds opportunity, ambition and a place to belong. Our approach is centred on recognising talent and giving every player the opportunity to contribute and be valued.”

Dheeraj Jain, another co-founder, added, “A great idea is only the beginning. The real magic lies in making it happen. With our hands-on approach, we are building a league that players, teams and fans will remember long after the last match is played. The auction has given us a strong foundation for what lies ahead in Goa.”

Season 01 to take place in Goa

The first season of the Prospect Padel League is scheduled from December 17 to 21, 2026, at Sunday Racquet & Social Club in Goa. Eight franchises will compete for a prize pool of Rs 30 lakhs.

The organisers plan to combine the sporting competition with hospitality and entertainment activities, including private charter travel for players and franchise owners, social gatherings, music and food experiences. The league will follow a Davis Cup-style format alongside its franchise-based competition.

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