In recent times, several Hindi films, including Dhurandhar, Border 2, Fighter, Sky Force, Article 370, Tiger 3, etc, have reportedly been denied a release in certain Middle Eastern markets. However, the upcoming Ayushmann Khurrana-Sara Ali Khan starrer Udta Teer has now faced a roadblock closer to home, in the neighbouring country of Nepal.

EXCLUSIVE: Ayushmann Khurrana-Sara Ali Khan starrer Udta Teer DENIED release permission in Nepal

Bollywood Hungama has learned that Udta Teer has not been granted permission for public screening in Nepal. Bollywood Hungama is in possession of a copy of the official order, which was communicated to the makers by Bishal Bhandari, Section Officer, Ministry of Communication and Information Technology, Government of Nepal.

The letter further stated that permission was denied as the film falls under the subject matter prohibited by Section 5(3) of the Film (Production, Exhibition and Distribution) Act, 2026 B.S.

The letter was issued on Ashwin 30, 2083, as per Nepal's Bikram Sambat calendar, which corresponds to Friday, October 16, 2026, in the Gregorian calendar.

Udta Teer stars Ayushmann Khurrana, Sara Ali Khan, the late Mukul Dev and several others. Written and directed by Akash A Kaushik, the film is produced by Karan Johar, Adar Poonawalla and Apoorva Mehta's Dharma Productions, along with Guneet Monga Kapoor and Achin Jain's Sikhya Entertainment.

The film tells the story of a Pakistani spy who infiltrates India but ends up losing his memory. In an unexpected turn of events, he begins believing that he is a hardcore Indian patriot, leading to chaos and madness.

Also Read: Ayushmann Khurrana promises unexpected twists and laughter in Udta Teer; says, “Just when you think you know where it’s going, it takes another turn”

More Pages: Udta Teer Box Office Collection

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