The FIR has been registered under provisions of the BNS and the Arms Act. Meanwhile, the incident has left the actor’s driver and an autorickshaw driver injured.

The Mumbai Police have registered an FIR against three unidentified accused in connection with the firing incident targeting Tiger Shroff in Juhu on Sunday evening, October 18. Meanwhile, the police have also formed 15 specialised investigation teams to identify and track down those involved in the incident.

Tiger Shroff Shooting Incident: Mumbai Police register FIR against 3 unknown accused, form 15 teams to trace shooters

According to a statement from the Mumbai Police given to ANI, the FIR has been registered under Sections 109(1) and 3(5) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS), along with Sections 3 and 25 of the Arms Act. The police confirmed that an investigation is underway to establish the identities of the accused.

The incident took place near Pushpa Narsee Park in Juhu when Shroff was reportedly returning from a football session in his car. According to preliminary reports, unidentified armed men arrived on a motorcycle and fired multiple rounds at his vehicle before fleeing the scene.

The actor reportedly escaped direct bullet injuries, although some reports suggested he sustained minor abrasions from shattered glass. His driver, identified in reports as Firdosh, suffered a bullet injury to his left arm. An autorickshaw driver in the vicinity was also injured in the firing.

Both injured individuals were rushed to Nanavati Hospital in Vile Parle for medical attention. Reports indicated that the driver was stabilised and kept under medical observation. Further details about the condition of both injured individuals have not been independently confirmed.

Following the shooting, police officials cordoned off the area while forensic teams examined the scene and collected empty shell casings and other potential evidence. The investigation teams are reportedly examining CCTV footage, tracing possible escape routes and conducting technical surveillance to identify the shooters.

Investigators are also examining whether the assailants had monitored the actor’s movements before the incident. Additionally, the police are looking into an unverified social media message purportedly linked to associates of the Lawrence Bishnoi syndicate. The claim remains unverified, and the police have not established a motive for the shooting.

The incident also prompted a response from Maharashtra’s political leadership. Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis reportedly contacted the Mumbai Police Commissioner and directed the force to investigate the case swiftly. Deputy Chief Minister Eknath Shinde later visited Shroff’s residence to check on the actor.

With an FIR now registered against three unknown accused and 15 teams reportedly involved in the investigation, the Mumbai Police are continuing to examine forensic evidence, CCTV footage and other leads to establish the sequence of events and identify those responsible.

Also Read: Tiger Shroff Shooting Incident: Eknath Shinde visits actor’s residence after gunfire in Juhu; Police launch manhunt

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