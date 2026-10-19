Dhurandhar and Ramayana have 2 parts each, but Anil Sharma goes FOUR steps ahead; confirms Arjun Naga will be a four-part saga

Earlier, filmmakers would usually wait for a film to succeed before beginning work on its sequel. However, films like Baahubali and Pushpa changed this trend to an extent. In Bollywood, Dhurandhar was shot as one massive project before being split into two parts. Ramayana, meanwhile, has been envisioned as a two-part saga right from the beginning, even before the release of its first instalment. Now, Anil Sharma has gone not one or two, but four steps ahead! The filmmaker recently announced that his upcoming film, Arjun Naga, starring his son Utkarsh Sharma, will be a four-part entertainer.

Dhurandhar and Ramayana have 2 parts each, but Anil Sharma goes FOUR steps ahead; confirms Arjun Naga will be a four-part saga

According to a report in Mid-Day, Arjun Naga will be set against the backdrop of Dubai's oil rush in the 1960s. The story will explore the period surrounding the discovery of oil in the emirate's Fateh field in 1966, a landmark development that eventually helped transform Dubai from a modest fishing and trading hub into a global economic powerhouse.

A source told Mid-Day, “The story will begin when Dubai was still a small fishing and trading centre with dusty roads and simple homes. It will capture how an oil exploration concession was given to the Continental Oil Company in 1963, leading to years of drilling before oil was discovered. Arjun Naga will explore the fictional characters’ power dynamics against the emirate’s changing landscape and how their fortunes turned with the oil rush. Utkarsh’s character will rise from extreme poverty to become one of the richest men in Dubai.”

The article also carried a quote by Anil Sharma who confirmed, “Arjun Naga is about Dubai’s oil rush in the 1960s. We are making the film in four parts, and it will have 10-12 top actors in pivotal roles spread across these instalments. The title will change with each part. We will shoot in Mumbai, Rajasthan, other parts of India, Dubai, and other international cities.”

While Utkarsh Sharma plays the lead role, Arjun Rampal has been signed as the antagonist. Recently, it came to light that Randeep Hooda and Celina Jaitly have joined the period drama.

Bollywood Hungama had exclusively revealed in August 2026 that Himesh Reshammiya has been signed to compose the music for Arjun Naga.

Also Read: EXCLUSIVE: Anil Sharma’s Vanvaas is set for TV premiere before OTT on THIS date

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