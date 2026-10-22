Clayface, DC Universe's R-rated body horror and psychological thriller, will have paid previews tonight, October 22, followed by a full-fledged release in India on Friday, October 23. The makers completed the censor process in time, and in this article, Bollywood Hungama will exclusively focus on the cuts imposed on the film.

EXCLUSIVE: After Obsession, CBFC imposes cuts on another adult Hollywood horror film, Clayface; 24 seconds of nudity, face-smashing scenes censored

The Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC) passed Clayface with an 'A' certificate. However, the makers were asked to make certain changes. At two places, visuals of nudity were removed and 'replaced suitably with appropriate shots'. In one scene, a 5-second nude shot was censored, while in another, the CBFC snipped 19 seconds. One of these scenes features Joana Ribeiro, who plays Mia Torrez. To conceal her nudity, the makers have zoomed in on another character.

Similarly, the CBFC asked the makers to 'suitably modify' visuals of a face being smashed in two places. One shot lasts 1 second, while the other is 6 seconds long.

Moreover, the word 'motherf****r' was 'voluntarily removed' from the subtitles. Lastly, static anti-alcohol and anti-drug messages were added to the bottom-right corner of the screen wherever applicable.

After these changes were made, the CBFC passed Clayface on October 19. The length of the film, as mentioned on the censor certificate, is 108.31 minutes. In other words, Clayface is 1 hour, 48 minutes and 31 seconds long.

The censor changes bring back memories of similar modifications made to the 2026 sleeper Hollywood blockbuster Obsession. Like Clayface, Obsession was also granted an 'A' certificate, and yet the makers were asked to censor scenes depicting extreme violence and graphic sexual activity, amounting to 38 seconds. This led to an uproar, with many questioning why filmmakers were being forced to remove shots from a film meant exclusively for adults. It remains to be seen whether the cuts given to Clayface also face a similar backlash.

Also Read: EXCLUSIVE: David Dencik on playing Gotham crime kingpin Markos Szabo in the DC Universe’s Clayface: “He does all of this with a smile on his face”

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