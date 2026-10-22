Ramayana: Part One, produced by Namit Malhotra’s Prime Focus Studios, has partnered with JioHotstar to offer audiences in India a separate on-demand viewing option following the film’s theatrical run. The partnership will use a pay-per-view model, allowing viewers to purchase access to the film on JioHotstar after its exclusive theatrical window.

Ramayana: Part One to get JioHotstar pay-per-view release following theatrical window

Directed by Nitesh Tiwari, Ramayana: Part One is scheduled to release worldwide in theatres on November 5, including in IMAX 3D. The film will be released in Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, Kannada, Malayalam and English.

Following its theatrical run, audiences in India will be able to purchase the film separately on JioHotstar through its dedicated on-demand offering. The platform said the film will be available across supported devices and in the highest quality supported by the service.

Nita Ambani on bringing Ramayana to audiences

Nita M. Ambani, Chairperson, JioStar, said the partnership would help take the cinematic adaptation of the epic to audiences beyond theatres.

“Ramayana is one of India’s greatest civilisational treasures - a story that has shaped our conscience, inspired our imagination, and guided the way we live for centuries. As India enters a new era of storytelling, we have an extraordinary opportunity to carry our cultural legacy forward,” she said.

She added, “At JioHotstar, our vision is to use technology to bring the finest stories within reach of every Indian. It is our privilege to present this grand cinematic vision of Ramayana to families across the country, and introduce a new generation to its eternal values of duty, love, courage, and goodness.”

Namit Malhotra on the digital partnership

Namit Malhotra, producer, filmmaker and founder and CEO of DNEG, said the film was designed to be experienced on a large screen, particularly in IMAX 3D. However, he noted that cinema infrastructure does not provide access to every audience member.

“I believe Ramayana should be experienced on the biggest screen possible, in IMAX 3D. But our country’s cinema infrastructure cannot reach everyone who holds this epic close. Ramayana belongs to every Indian, and our ambition must reflect that,” Malhotra said.

Explaining the decision to partner with JioHotstar, he added, “JioHotstar has time and again shown how technology can bring a nation together through its sports and entertainment offering. That made them a natural partner to take Ramayana into people’s hands and living rooms, after its theatrical run.”

About Ramayana: Part One

Ramayana is planned as a two-part live-action cinematic adaptation directed by Nitesh Tiwari. Shridhar Raghavan adapted the screenplay from Valmiki’s epic.

Prime Focus Studios is producing the film in association with DNEG and Yash’s Monster Mind Creations. The project brings together composers Hans Zimmer and A. R. Rahman, while Ravi Bansal and Ramsey Avery have worked on production design. Terry Notary and Guy Norris choreographed the action.

The cast features Ranbir Kapoor as Lord Rama, Sai Pallavi as Sita, Yash as Ravana, Sunny Deol as Hanuman and Ravie Dubey as Lakshman. Arun Govil, Lara Dutta, Rakul Preet Singh, Vivek Oberoi, Kunal Kapoor and Kajal Aggarwal are also part of the ensemble.

Ramayana: Part One will release worldwide in cinemas on November 5, 2026, during the Diwali period. Details regarding the film’s JioHotstar pay-per-view price and availability date after the theatrical window have not been announced yet.

Also Read: Rakul Preet Singh makes a BIG claim about Ranbir Kapoor in Ramayana: “After this film, every time you think of Lord Rama, you will see Ranbir”

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