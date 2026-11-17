Earlier in the day, Bollywood Hungama reported how advance bookings for Avengers: Doomsday opened more than a month before its release. Usually, cinemas first open bookings for shows scheduled during regular hours, while midnight shows are added closer to the release date, depending on demand. However, Avengers: Doomsday has taken things to another level. In a rare development, bookings have opened more than a month in advance for shows beginning as early as 12:00 am. What's more, several of these screenings are already filling up rapidly. And now, the film has set another record, albeit a rather expensive one!

Avengers: Doomsday sets another RECORD; Navi Mumbai multiplex sells ticket for Rs. 4,300; price of a single ticket crosses Rs. 4,000 mark for the FIRST time ever!

The popular Cinepolis Seawoods multiplex in Navi Mumbai has commenced bookings for 4DX screenings of the film. Believe it or not, the ticket price for the 12:01 am show on December 17 is a whopping Rs. 4,300! This is reportedly the most expensive movie ticket ever sold in India. It also marks the first time that the price of a single movie ticket has crossed the Rs. 4,000 mark.

In the past, tickets have been priced at around Rs. 3,000. This happened recently with Ramayana as well. Bollywood Hungama was the first to report that a ticket at PVR Lower Parel, Mumbai was priced at Rs. 3,170. Usually, such exorbitant rates are reserved for IMAX screenings. However, this is the first time that a 4DX show has commanded such a staggering ticket price. It's also interesting to note that Avengers: Doomsday won't release in IMAX in India as it is arriving in the same week as Dune: Part Three.

Despite the unprecedented price tag, tickets for the Rs. 4,300 show are already selling rapidly. Clearly, the demand to catch Avengers: Doomsday on the big screen, right at the stroke of midnight, is nothing short of phenomenal!

Also Read: Avengers: Doomsday creates HISTORY; emerges as the FIRST film to open midnight show bookings ONE MONTH before release; shows already filling FAST

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