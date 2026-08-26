Taapsee Pannu calls herself a “big fan” of Gandhari co-actor Chhaya Kadam; says, “I really wanted to work with her”

At the trailer launch of Gandhari, Taapsee Pannu opened up about her admiration for co-star Chhaya Kadam and revealed that she had wanted to work with the actor even before they came together for the film.

Taapsee Pannu calls herself a “big fan” of Gandhari co-actor Chhaya Kadam; says, “I really wanted to work with her”

Recalling her first interaction with Chhaya, Taapsee said, “You made me happy that day. I am a big fan of yours. I want to take a photo with you. So, I think it’s very embarrassing to do that to actors. Because, I know myself how it feels.”

Taapsee went on to share how Chhaya’s performances in Laapataa Ladies and Madgaon Express had left a lasting impression on her. “I actually had to click a photo with her because I have seen her in Laapataa Ladies and Madgaon Express. I was spellbound.”

Her admiration was so strong that Taapsee revealed she had even recommended Chhaya to filmmakers she was associated with. “I must have told my 2-3 directors to take her in the film. because I really wanted to work with her.”

Speaking about finally sharing screen space with Chhaya in Gandhari, Taapsee added, “After seeing those films, I thought it would be fun to work with her. I didn’t know that she was taken in the film Gandhari. But when I saw her in the film, I realized that it’s a manifestation.”

Taapsee’s candid words highlight the impact Chhaya Kadam’s performances have had on fellow actors, with Gandhari bringing together two performers who had long wanted to work with each other.

Also Read: Taapsee Pannu says Gandhari brings a different kind of rage and emotion: “This was way more emotional for me to attempt in action”

More Pages: Gandhari Box Office Collection

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