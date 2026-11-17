The eight-episode second season will also introduce Shruti Kamal Haasan to the ensemble, with Vir Das, Gurfateh Pirzada and Varun Sood reprising their roles.

Ananya Panday is set to return as Bella ‘Bae’ Chowdhary, with Prime Video announcing December 17, 2026, as the worldwide premiere date for Call Me Bae Season 2. The eight-episode second season of the Hindi Original series will continue Bae’s journey, bringing back its mix of humour, glamour and friendship, while placing her personal life at the centre of a fresh round of complications.

Call Me Bae Season 2 release date announced: Ananya Panday returns with more romance, heartbreak and ‘Behen Code’ drama on December 17

In the new season, Bae is described as more confident and ambitious, with her career on an upward trajectory. Her love life, however, is set to become increasingly complicated as two suitors pull her in different directions. Alongside navigating romance, heartbreak and difficult choices, she will also have to rely on her circle of friends and the ‘Behen Code’. The new season introduces another member to the group, promising further twists in the dynamics of their friendship.

The returning ensemble includes Vir Das, Gurfateh Pirzada, Varun Sood, Vihaan Samat, Muskkaan Jaferi, Niharika Lyra Dutt, Lisa Mishra and Mini Mathur in pivotal roles. Shruti Kamal Haasan joins the cast for the second season.

Commenting on the show's return, Nikhil Madhok, Director and Head of Originals (SVOD), Prime Video and Amazon MGM Studios India, said, “A series’ success is best reflected in the connection viewers build with its characters and their journeys. Call Me Bae has proven to be more than just a series, becoming a pop-culture talking point through its memorable performances, quirky humor, and relatable themes,”

He added, “The Behen Code, in particular, found a life beyond the series, becoming a cultural phenomenon that celebrates female friendship and having each other’s backs. Our longstanding collaboration with Dharmatic Entertainment continues to bring fresh and engaging stories to audiences, and we look forward to welcoming viewers back into this vibrant world.”

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Producer Karan Johar also spoke about the direction of the new season, saying, “The love and response to Season 1 reaffirmed that audiences connected deeply with Bae’s tumultuous journey and her unapologetic approach to life. With Season 2, we wanted to take that world further, exploring new facets of Bae while retaining the humor, heart, and irreverent spirit that was widely loved. We are excited to reunite with Prime Video to bring viewers a new phase of Bae’s life, as she and her beloved behens embark on another chapter filled with laughter, emotion, and plenty of chaos.”

Directed by Collin D’Cunha, Call Me Bae Season 2 is produced by Karan Johar, Adar Poonawalla and Apoorva Mehta under the banner of Dharmatic Entertainment. Somen Mishra and Collin D’Cunha serve as executive producers. The series is created by Ishita Moitra, who has also written it alongside Samina Motlekar, Rohit Nair and Nittal Chandarana.

The second season will premiere exclusively on Prime Video in India and in over 240 countries and territories worldwide on December 17, 2026.

Also Read: Ananya Panday addresses debate on nepotism; says, “I am very proud to be my father’s daughter”

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