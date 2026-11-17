Ananya Panday recently addressed the ongoing debate around nepotism in the Hindi film industry, making it clear that she does not shy away from acknowledging her background. The actor, who made her Bollywood debut with Student of the Year 2 in 2019, said she was proud to be Chunky Panday’s daughter and grateful for the opportunities that have allowed her to pursue her dream. She shared her views while attending the 24th Hindustan Times Leadership Summit in New Delhi on Saturday.

Ananya Panday addresses debate on nepotism; says, “I am very proud to be my father’s daughter”

During the conversation, Ananya also spoke about the stereotypes associated with Generation Z. Responding to perceptions that young people are lazy, entitled or unwilling to put in long working hours, the actor defended her generation and said that its approach towards success was different from that of previous generations.

“I think Gen Z is badnaam for no reason honestly!” she said. Explaining her perspective, she added, “Just the definition of success is different. Maybe for the old generation, while growing up, there was only one kind of success. You had to follow a certain path to get that. Gen Z is a little different. I thrive on chaos, love working for as many hours as possible. But maybe someone else in my generation is equally successful and doesn’t work as hard. That’s their way of doing it," she added.

The discussion also touched upon the nepotism debate, which has remained a part of conversations around Ananya ever since her entry into Bollywood. Addressing the subject, the actor said she saw no reason to distance herself from her family background or her father's identity. She also expressed her admiration for Chunky Panday and said she did not want her association with him to carry any negative connotations.

“I think there’s no point in not acknowledging it. I am very proud to be my father’s daughter. I don’t ever not want to be associated with Chunky Panday, so I don’t want to have any negative connotation with that association,” she said.

Ananya further acknowledged the privileges that come with her position and expressed gratitude for being able to work in the profession she had always dreamed of pursuing. “Contrary to whatever people may believe about me, I wake up every day and thank God I get to live my dream. I am lucky, privileged,” she added.

The actor also shared her thoughts on the concerns surrounding safety in the film industry following the threats issued to Tiger Shroff. Calling the situation scary, she highlighted the need for stronger safety measures, not just for actors but also for members of the public attending events and gatherings.

“It’s very scary. This will make people less lax about safety measures for everyone involved; I don’t think it’s just about actors’ safety, but crowds’ safety too,” she said.

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