The film, directed by Vamshi Paidipally, is expected to feature intense sequences, with a teaser reportedly planned for December 27, coinciding with Khan’s birthday.

Salman Khan has reportedly begun shooting for his upcoming film Monster, which also stars Nayanthara in the female lead. The actor, who is currently awaiting the release of Maatrubhumi, has started a 10-day shooting schedule in Pune for the film. According to reports, the latest schedule commenced on November 15 and will feature some of the most dramatic sequences in the project.

Salman Khan begins 10-day shoot schedule in Pune for Monster co-starring Nayanthara, teaser set for his birthday: Report

According to a report by Pinkvilla, the ongoing Pune schedule is an important phase of the film's production, with the makers filming several intense moments that are expected to play a crucial role in the storyline. A source told the portal, “Salman Khan and Seema Biswas are part of this Pune schedule, and the makers are shooting some intense and dramatic moments, with the ongoing leg marking an important phase in the film’s production. The shoot is expected to continue in the city for the next 10 days.”

Meanwhile, the makers are reportedly planning a special surprise for Salman Khan's fans. As per reports, the team is considering unveiling the film's teaser on December 27, coinciding with the actor's birthday. If the plan materialises, audiences could get their first glimpse into the world of Monster on the occasion.

More about Monster

Monster will mark the first on-screen collaboration between Salman Khan and Nayanthara. While the two actors are set to share screen space for the first time, the makers have kept details about their respective characters and the film's storyline under wraps.

The project is being directed by Vamshi Paidipally, who is known for films such as Maharshi and Varisu. The film is being developed as a pan-India project and will be made in Hindi, Telugu and Tamil. Dil Raju is presenting the film under the banner of Sri Venkateswara Creations, with Shirish, Kuldeep Rathore and Rafi Kazi attached as co-producers.

According to Filmfare, Monster has been finalised as the title of the Salman-Nayanthara starrer. However, an official announcement from the production house is still awaited and is expected to be shared on social media.

Monster eyes Eid 2027 release

On the release front, Monster is reportedly targeting an Eid 2027 theatrical release. The festival period has been associated with several of Salman Khan's previous releases, making it a familiar release window for the actor.

The film will also add another multilingual project to Nayanthara's growing body of work across Tamil, Telugu and Hindi cinema. While the Pune schedule is reportedly underway, the makers are yet to officially confirm the film's title, release timeline, teaser plans and other details.

Also Read : ‘Salman Khan’s Maatrubhumi performance compared to Bajrangi Bhaijaan and Sultan after rough-cut screening,’ says source

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