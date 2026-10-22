The romcom, Pehla Pyaar Doosri Baar, releases tomorrow and has caught attention due to the introduction of six newcomers and also because it is produced by Luv Ranjan. The film also seems quite in the zone of Luv Ranjan, which has a following of its own. Moviegoers who would venture to see the film will be in for a surprise as the film features a cameo by a prominent actor.

BREAKING: Rajkummar Rao has a hilarious cameo in Pehla Pyaar Doosri Baar

Bollywood Hungama has learned that none other than Rajkummar Rao will be seen in a cameo in Pehla Pyaar Doosri Baar. The actor comes at a crucial stage in the film and helps in taking the story forward.

This is not the first time that Rajkummar Rao has worked in a Luv Ranjan production. He essayed the lead role in Chhalaang (2020), which released directly on Prime Video. It was directed by Hansal Mehta and also featured Nushrratt Bharuccha and Mohd Zeeshan Ayyub. He was the narrator in Wild Wild Punjab (2024), which had a direct release on Netflix. In 2027, Rajkummar Rao will appear as Sourav Ganguly in Dada: The Sourav Ganguly Story. The sports biopic is produced by Luv Ranjan and directed by Vikramaditya Motwane.

Pehla Pyaar Doosri Baar introduces Alisha Chopra, Sparsh Walia, Sakshi Vaidya, Kunal Aryan Vaid, Sargun Kaur Luthra and Tushar Chhibber. It is directed by Anuj Saini.

Also Read: Rajkummar Rao to join Sourav Ganguly at his childhood Durga Puja pandals in Kolkata on Mahashtami

More Pages: Pehla Pyaar Doosri Baar Box Office Collection

BOLLYWOOD NEWS - LIVE UPDATES

Catch us for latest Bollywood News, New Bollywood Movies update, Box office collection, New Movies Release , Bollywood News Hindi, Entertainment News, Bollywood Live News Today & Upcoming Movies 2026 and stay updated with latest hindi movies only on Bollywood Hungama.