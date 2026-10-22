The actor also recently leased two commercial units in Andheri to Durva Fintech Private Limited for a monthly rent of Rs 22.76 lakhs.

Actor Saif Ali Khan has sold a 797 sq ft carpet-area apartment in Mumbai’s Bandra West for Rs 4.11 crores. The transaction also includes two open parking spaces, according to property registration documents accessed by CRE Matrix.

Saif Ali Khan sells Bandra west apartment for Rs 4.11 crores

The sale deed was executed and registered on October 19, 2026. However, the agreement to sell was signed on March 7, 2024, and registered on March 11, 2024. The buyers took possession of the apartment on March 7, 2024. The transaction attracted stamp duty of Rs 24.66 lakhs, as per the registration records. The apartment is located in Hi-Cons Residency, a residential building in Bandra West.

According to property registration records, Khan had purchased a 6,000 sq ft carpet-area unit spread across two higher floors of the same building from developer Hi-Con Constructions on March 30, 2007. The property was acquired for Rs 9.7 crores and included parking facilities.

The original unit was subsequently divided into three separate apartments on June 19, 2014. These comprised a flat measuring approximately 2,997 sq ft on a lower floor, another apartment measuring 2,205 sq ft on the same floor, and the 797 sq ft apartment that has now been sold. According to CRE Matrix, the original purchase price of Rs 9.7 crores covered all three apartments.

Saif Ali Khan’s Other Real Estate Transactions

Apart from the Bandra West sale, Khan has also leased commercial property in Mumbai. According to property registration documents accessed by CRE Matrix, the actor leased two commercial units spanning 5,692 sq ft of RERA carpet area on Andheri Kurla Road to Durva Fintech Private Limited for a monthly rent of Rs 22.76 lakhs.

The leave and licence agreement was registered on September 29, 2026, for a five-year period, from May 10, 2026, to May 9, 2031. The documents identify Vikaas Mohan Sachdeva, a director of Durva Fintech, as the licensee. Khan acted as the licensor through his constituted attorney.

Khan also owns an apartment in Mumbai’s Satguru Sharan building, where he lives with his family. The over 6,500 sq ft residence was purchased from real estate developer Satguru Builders in April 2012 for Rs 23.50 crores, according to property index-2 documents accessed by IndexTap.com.

Before moving to Satguru Sharan, Khan and his wife, Kareena Kapoor Khan, lived in the Fortune Heights apartment complex in Bandra. In April 2016, the actor purchased an apartment measuring more than 950 sq ft in the complex for Rs 7 crores, according to property registration documents accessed by Zapkey.com.

Also Read : Saif Ali Khan reveals why he loves ghee, says he still hasn’t received his KBC prize: “I am expecting it”

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