Actor Jr NTR is set to undergo shoulder surgery at KIMS Hospitals in Hyderabad on Wednesday, August 12, following a medical evaluation of a shoulder injury. His team confirmed the development in a statement, adding that doctors will oversee his treatment and recovery.

Jr NTR to undergo shoulder surgery in Hyderabad on August 12, actor’s team CONFIRMS!

According to the statement, the surgery has been scheduled after a detailed assessment of the actor's shoulder injury. His medical team is expected to monitor his condition after the procedure and provide updates on his recovery.

The statement from NTR's team read, “NTR will be undergoing a shoulder surgery tomorrow at KIMS Hospitals, Hyderabad. The surgery has been scheduled following a medical evaluation of the shoulder injury. The team of doctors is working towards a smooth recovery of NTR. We will keep you updated on his progress following the surgery. Thank you for your understanding and continued support.”

The actor has been advised to undergo the procedure as part of his treatment. His office is expected to share further information about his health and progress after the surgery.

#NTR to undergo right shoulder surgery tomorrow at KIMS Hospital, Hyderabad. A team of medical experts to perform this delicate surgery. Wishing a speedy recovery @tarak9999 #Dragon #JrNTR pic.twitter.com/1XqCdL36hU — Sandeep Athreya (@SandeepAatreya) August 11, 2026

NTR's team has also thanked his fans, well-wishers and members of the media for their concern and support. The statement requested people to respect the actor's privacy while he undergoes the procedure and begins his recovery.

The surgery comes as NTR continues to remain one of the busiest actors in Indian cinema, with several major projects in his lineup. The actor is currently associated with films including Prashanth Neel's upcoming project, tentatively referred to as NTRNeel, and Devara: Part 2, the follow-up to his 2024 action film Devara: Part 1.

Also Read: Jr NTR hospitalized after shoulder injury during Dragon shoot; doctors advise 6 to 8 weeks of complete rest

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