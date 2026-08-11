Pepperfry has announced Bollywood actors Kiara Advani and Sidharth Malhotra as its new brand ambassadors as the home retail platform introduces a new brand philosophy focused on personal style and self-expression. The company has unveiled the positioning ‘Fashion for Your Home’, aiming to present home décor and design as more than functional choices.

Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani join Pepperfry as brand ambassadors

With the new positioning, Pepperfry is looking to highlight how consumers increasingly use their homes to reflect their personality, aspirations and lifestyle. The company’s latest campaign featuring Kiara and Sidharth will span its furniture, décor and home accessory categories.

The announcement comes at a time when consumers are increasingly exploring home products beyond basic furniture. According to Pepperfry, more than 60 per cent of purchases on its platform now come from home décor and home goods categories, indicating a growing focus on products that contribute to the overall look and feel of living spaces.

Pepperfry currently offers more than 100,000 products across over 50 categories. Its portfolio includes furniture, lighting, furnishings, décor and home accessories, with products from national brands, direct-to-consumer (D2C) labels and regional design-focused brands.

The company has also been strengthening its omnichannel presence by combining its digital platform with physical experience centres and partnerships with various home and lifestyle brands. As part of this expansion, Pepperfry has built a wider home ecosystem through collaborations with more than 100 D2C and home brands.

Pepperfry Founder and CEO Ashish Shah said that homes are increasingly becoming reflections of personal style, aspirations and individuality. He also highlighted the company’s efforts to create a broader ecosystem for consumers through its brand partnerships.

The association with Kiara Advani and Sidharth Malhotra is expected to reinforce Pepperfry’s new positioning as the company seeks to connect home design with the way people express themselves. Through the campaign, the platform aims to encourage consumers to view their living spaces as an extension of their identity, balancing aesthetics with functionality.

With ‘Fashion for Your Home’, Pepperfry is essentially bringing the idea of personal style into the home, positioning décor as another way for consumers to express who they are.

Also Read : Sidharth Malhotra calls raising daughter Saraayah the ‘most amazing experience’ of his life: “I hope this wonderful relationship only flourishes”

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