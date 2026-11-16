Arjun Rampal begins shooting for Hansal Mehta and Robbie Grewal's Billionaire in London, sharing a video from his first day on set.

Actor Arjun Rampal has begun filming for Billionaire, an upcoming original series directed by Hansal Mehta and Robbie Grewal. The actor shared the update on November 16, 2026, in a social media video that offered a glimpse of his first day of shooting in London.

Arjun Rampal begins shooting for Hansal Mehta’s Billionaire in London, shares glimpse from first day on set

In the video, Arjun is seen travelling inside a moving car as he greets his followers and talks about starting work on the series. Sharing his excitement about the project, he said, “Hey guys, good morning. Greetings from London. First day of shoot today, day one of Billionaire. Very, very special show and something I'm really, really excited about.”

The actor also spoke about his early-morning routine before heading to the set. “Woke up at 5am, went to the gym and now heading to shoot. We're in cold London. So, wish me luck and have a great day,” he said, before signing off with a greeting for his followers across different time zones.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Arjun Rampal (@rampal72)

Arjun was announced as the lead of Billionaire in March 2026 at Amazon's Connected Worlds event in Mumbai. The series is being produced by Prabhleen Sandhu under the banner Almighty Motion Picture. Anubhav Chopra and Shantanu Sagara have written the project.

Set against the backdrop of a rapidly changing India, Billionaire follows the rise of a powerful business magnate who builds an empire through ambition and influence. The narrative will explore how his growing success affects his personal and professional relationships.

As previously reported by Bollywood Hungama, Jennifer Winget, Sapna Pabbi and Vipin Sharma have also joined the cast. The series was scheduled to begin filming on November 15 in and around London, with the production planned across real locations and specially constructed sets.

Billionaire will stream on Amazon MX Player. The makers have yet to announce its release date.

Also Read: EXCLUSIVE: Jennifer Winget, Sapna Pabbi and Vipin Sharma join Arjun Rampal in Hansal Mehta–Robbie Grewal’s Billionaire

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