Actors Amitabh Bachchan and Abhishek Bachchan have reportedly received death threats from gangster Goldy Dhillon through a social media post. The threat comes days after the Delhi Police Special Cell arrested two alleged shooters linked to the Lawrence Bishnoi gang in connection with suspected attack plans involving the veteran actor and a Delhi-based businessman.

Amitabh Bachchan, Abhishek Bachchan receive death threats from gangster Goldy Dhillon; claims 200 associates are active in Mumbai

In his post, Dhillon claimed that the arrests of Vikas Thakur and Deepak Singh would not affect the alleged plan to target Amitabh Bachchan in Mumbai. He also claimed that around 200 of his associates were active in the city. The post named both Amitabh and Abhishek, warning that their security arrangements would not prevent an attack.

“No matter how many bulletproof cabins they build, they will be shot,” the post stated. Dhillon also referred to the 1984 anti-Sikh riots and threatened people who, according to him, had made statements against the Sikh community. The authenticity of the post and the claims made in it have not been independently verified.

Two alleged shooters arrested by Delhi Police

The threat follows the arrest of Vikas Thakur, alias Vicky, from Jalandhar, and Deepak Singh, alias Deep, from Tarn Taran in Punjab. The Delhi Police Special Cell arrested the two men on Saturday. Investigators suspect that they were involved in separate but potentially connected plans, including an alleged conspiracy to open fire outside Amitabh Bachchan’s Mumbai residence, Jalsa.

According to the information shared about the investigation, Thakur was allegedly assigned to shoot a Delhi-based businessman as part of an extortion attempt. He had reportedly travelled from Mumbai for the operation, while Singh was expected to join him later.

The latest threat comes amid multiple security alerts involving Jalsa. The Mumbai residence was reportedly named in three bomb threat emails over the past month. On November 1, Amitabh greeted fans during his customary Sunday appearance from behind a bulletproof glass enclosure, instead of his usual open pedestal.

Also Read: SHOCKING: Amitabh Bachchan’s Jalsa at centre of family DISPUTE; sister-in-law Ramola challenges gift deed transferring iconic bungalow to Jaya Bachchan

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