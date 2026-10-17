Netflix has unveiled the teaser of Akka, its upcoming series starring Keerthy Suresh and Radhika Apte. The teaser introduces the two actors as Bhavani and Rudra, respectively, in Pernuru, a kingdom shaped by traditions, rivalries and shifting power dynamics. The series is set to premiere on October 30, 2026.

Akka teaser out: Netflix CONFIRMS October 30 premiere for Keerthy Suresh and Radhika Apte-starrer

The teaser was released on October 17 to coincide with Keerthy Suresh’s birthday. Produced by YRF Entertainment, Akka is described as a gangster saga centred on women and their influence in a world governed by its own rules.

Set in the 1980s, the series follows a fictional kingdom shaped by generations of women who have built, governed and protected Pernuru. Written and directed by Dharmaraj Shetty, Akka marks his directorial debut. The cast also includes Tanvi Azmi.

Keerthy Suresh on playing Bhavani in Akka

Speaking about the teaser release, Keerthy Suresh said, “The love I receive from the audience every year makes this day incredibly meaningful, and being able to celebrate it by unveiling the teaser of Akka, a project so close to my heart, feels truly special.”

Describing her character, the actor added, “Bhavani is one of the most unique and memorable characters I have had the opportunity to play. It was lovely working with Radhika. Our characters bring such compelling dynamics to the story and the interplay between them adds an intriguing edge to the narrative.”

Akka also marks Keerthy’s first series with Netflix and YRF Entertainment. Explaining what drew her to the project, she said, “What drew me to this project was the distinctiveness of its story and the world it inhabits. I am looking forward to audiences immersing themselves in this world and discovering the many facets of Bhavani as her story unfolds.”

Radhika Apte talks about her character Rudra

Radhika Apte, who plays Rudra, spoke about the character’s motivations and the story’s central conflicts. “Rudra is a fascinating character, driven by her own convictions and an instinct to challenge the world around her. What drew me to the series was the complexity of its characters and the tensions that emerge from their differing perspectives,” she said.

The actor also noted that the teaser and date announcement coinciding with Keerthy’s birthday made the occasion special. “It's wonderful that the date announcement and the teaser drop of Akka has coincided with Keerthy's birthday. I am sure it is going to be lucky for us,” she added.

Radhika, who has worked with Netflix on several projects, also spoke about collaborating with YRF Entertainment. “Collaborating with YRF Entertainment on a story with such layered characters has been a rewarding experience, and I look forward to audiences discovering Rudra and the many dimensions of her journey,” she said.

Akka premieres on Netflix on October 30, 2026.

Also Read: Keerthy Suresh stays awake for 41 hours while juggling back-to-back shoots: “I consider this a blessing”

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