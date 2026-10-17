Actress-model Giorgia Andriani is set to feature in an upcoming Hindi thriller web series titled Dice. The series will see her play an Italian character and is scheduled to begin filming in November 2026.

Giorgia Andriani to star in Hindi thriller web series Dice, shoot to begin in November

The project will be shot across locations in Italy, including Potenza and Brindisi. The series is being produced and directed by Chandrakant Singh, with Angelo Viggino also attached as producer.

Giorgia Andriani on exploring a new character

For Giorgia, Dice will give her an opportunity to take on a new role while also bringing an aspect of her cultural background to the character.

Speaking about the project, Giorgia said, “I’m really excited to be a part of Dice and am eagerly looking forward to starting the shoot. It’s always exciting as an actor to explore a new character and immerse yourself in a different story.”

She added, “The fact that we will be shooting in Italy makes this experience even more special for me. I’m looking forward to being on set, working with the team and bringing this character to life.”

Dice to be shot in Italy

The upcoming thriller will be filmed in Italy, with Potenza and Brindisi among the locations planned for the shoot. The series will be presented in Hindi while Giorgia will portray an Italian character.

With production scheduled to begin in November, Dice adds another project to Giorgia’s acting journey as she takes on a role that connects her on-screen work with her Italian roots.

Also Read: Giorgia Andriani’s regal romance and Kiara Advani’s rose romance led this week’s best floral fashion moments

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