Tukaram Mundhe has become a force to reckon with ever since taking charge as the Commissioner of Maharashtra's Food and Drug Administration (FDA) in May 2026. Under his leadership, the department has cracked down on several restaurants and dark stores operated by quick-commerce companies over alleged violations of food safety and hygiene norms. His tough approach has earned him considerable appreciation from the public. Bollywood Hungama has now exclusively learned that the FDA's crackdown recently extended to one of Mumbai's prominent multiplexes.

SCOOP: Tukaram Mundhe’s FDA crackdown reportedly shuts food counters at INOX R City Mall for 5 days

A trade source told Bollywood Hungama, "The team of FDA recently visited the INOX multiplex situated in R City Mall in Ghatkopar, Mumbai. Due to non-compliance with certain rules, the food and beverage area of the multiplex was sealed."

The source continued, "As a result, in a rare instance, the multiplex continued functioning but without the option of selling snacks and beverages to patrons."

Interestingly, there were also reports that, owing to this extraordinary situation, the multiplex management allowed patrons to carry outside food, something that is otherwise generally restricted. However, Bollywood Hungama couldn't independently verify this information.

The source further revealed, "The F&B area of INOX R City Mall was sealed on October 9. It was only on October 13 that the theatre was once again allowed to sell food items." However, the source was unable to confirm the exact nature of the violations that prompted the FDA's action.

The incident is significant as food and beverage sales form an important revenue stream for multiplexes. It also comes at a time when the Maharashtra FDA, under Tukaram Mundhe, has intensified its inspections of food establishments across the state.

Also Read: FDA Chief Tukaram Mundhe REACTS to Preity Zinta’s ‘Team Tukaram Mundhe’ T-shirt: “Actual work must be done”

BOLLYWOOD NEWS - LIVE UPDATES

Catch us for latest Bollywood News, New Bollywood Movies update, Box office collection, New Movies Release , Bollywood News Hindi, Entertainment News, Bollywood Live News Today & Upcoming Movies 2026 and stay updated with latest hindi movies only on Bollywood Hungama.