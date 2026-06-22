The filmmaker opens up about crafting one of Hindi cinema’s most nuanced queer characters and why he consciously avoided stereotypes while writing Rahul Kapoor.

Shakun Batra reflects on Fawad Khan as Rahul in Kapoor & Sons: “His queerness was one part of his life, not the whole grammar of his personality”

Nearly a decade after its release, Kapoor & Sons continues to be remembered for its emotional storytelling, layered characters, and sensitive treatment of themes rarely explored in mainstream Hindi cinema at the time. Among the film’s most discussed aspects remains the character of Rahul Kapoor, played by Fawad Khan, whose journey resonated with audiences and members of the LGBTQIA+ community alike.

Shakun Batra reflects on Fawad Khan as Rahul in Kapoor & Sons: “His queerness was one part of his life, not the whole grammar of his personality”

Directed by Shakun Batra and produced by Dharma Productions, the 2016 family drama explored the complexities of relationships within a dysfunctional family. While the film featured multiple storylines, Rahul’s sexuality was woven organically into the narrative rather than being positioned as its central conflict, a choice that many viewers and critics appreciated.

In a recent conversation with Filmfare, Shakun Batra reflected on the thought process behind creating Rahul Kapoor and explained why he wanted audiences to first connect with the character as a person rather than define him solely by his sexuality. “The idea was never to ‘present’ Rahul as queer through the usual cinematic shortcuts. I didn’t want the audience to identify his sexuality before they understood him as a son, a brother, a writer, and a deeply conflicted person carrying a secret," the filmmaker said.

Elaborating further on the character's construction, Batra added, “For me, Rahul’s queerness was one part of his life, not the whole grammar of his personality. He could be charming, ambitious, flawed, emotionally evasive, loving, and also gay. That felt more truthful."

The filmmaker also spoke about avoiding familiar stereotypes often associated with queer representation in cinema and ensuring that Rahul’s story emerged from emotional authenticity rather than dramatic revelation. He went on to add, “The effort was to avoid making his sexuality a twist for shock value or turning it into a visible performance. His queerness had to live in silence, in withholding, in the way he navigates love inside a family that may not have the vocabulary or readiness to receive his truth. That felt far more honest than any stereotype.”

Released in 2016, Kapoor & Sons starred Rishi Kapoor, Fawad Khan, Sidharth Malhotra, Alia Bhatt, Ratna Pathak Shah, and Rajat Kapoor. The story followed two estranged brothers who return home after their grandfather suffers a cardiac arrest, forcing them to confront long-standing tensions and unresolved family issues.

The film was both a critical and commercial success and went on to receive multiple honours at the 62nd Filmfare Awards, including Best Supporting Actor for Rishi Kapoor, Best Story, and Best Screenplay. Years later, Kapoor & Sons continues to be celebrated for its progressive storytelling and emotionally grounded portrayal of family dynamics, with Rahul Kapoor remaining one of its most enduring characters.

Also Read: 10 Years of Kapoor & Sons EXCLUSIVE: Did you know that the memorable Alia Bhatt-Fawad Khan restobar scene was shot at a Chinese eatery in Mumbai’s Shivaji Park?

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