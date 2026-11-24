The upcoming action film will feature the duo together again after their musical collaborations in ‘Dilbar’, ‘O Saki Saki’ and ‘Kusu Kusu’.

Nora Fatehi is set to add a musical highlight to Force 3, with the actress and dancer coming on board the upcoming action entertainer for a special dance number. Headlined by John Abraham and co-starring Harshvardhan Rane, the third instalment of the Force franchise will also mark Nora’s reunion with John on screen after six years. The two have previously collaborated on several popular dance tracks that went on to become major musical highlights of their respective films.

EXCLUSIVE: Force 3 gets HOTTER! Nora Fatehi joins John Abraham for a sizzling special number; duo reunites after six years ahead of March 19, 2027 release

According to a source close to the development, the makers have planned the song on a grand scale, keeping in mind the action-driven and mass-oriented appeal of the film. Sharing details about Nora’s involvement, the source said, “Nora has been roped in for a special dance number, envisioned as a high-energy, massy musical spectacle.”

John and Nora have previously featured together in songs that found considerable popularity among audiences. Their first notable collaboration was ‘Dilbar’ from Satyameva Jayate (2018), which was followed by ‘O Saki Saki’ in Batla House (2019). They later reunited for ‘Kusu Kusu’ in Satyameva Jayate 2 (2021). These tracks established a recognisable musical association between the actor and the dancer, making their upcoming reunion in Force 3 an interesting addition to the film’s lineup. Their latest collaboration comes six years after their last big-screen musical outing together.

The film will see John Abraham return as ACP Yashvardhan Singh, the tough cop he has portrayed in the earlier instalments. The franchise began with Force in 2011 and continued with Force 2 in 2016. With the third film, the makers are taking the action series forward with a cast that also includes Harshvardhan Rane, Tanya Maniktala and Surya Sharma in pivotal roles.

With production currently underway, Force 3 is scheduled for a theatrical release on March 19, 2027. Nora’s special dance number adds another element to the film’s ensemble, while her reunion with John brings back a pairing associated with some of the actor’s previous musical hits.

Also Read: Harshvardhan Rane begins Force 3 dubbing; shares update on Police Company shoot schedule

More Pages: Force 3 Box Office Collection

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