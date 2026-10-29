Abundantia Entertainment and video creation platform invideo have begun production on Beta Builder, the first film under their partnership to develop AI-driven feature films. Directed by Hridaye A Nagpal, the film went on floors in Mumbai on October 29, 2026, and will combine live-action filming with generative AI technology.

Abundantia Entertainment, invideo begin production on AI-assisted film Beta Builder, starring Mayur More and Ashlesha Thakur

The project is part of a collaboration announced in February 2026, under which invideo committed Rs 100 crore over three years towards a slate of five AI-driven feature films. The partnership brings together Abundantia Entertainment’s production experience and invideo’s generative AI technology.

Mayur More and Ashlesha Thakur lead Beta Builder

Beta Builder follows Jai, a self-taught architect from Dharavi who gets an opportunity to pursue his ambitions in the world of virtual reality. As he attempts to establish himself, he must also challenge the system holding him back, fight for the person he loves and ensure that his community has a say in shaping its future.

The film explores themes of ambition, belonging and community, bringing together the realities of Dharavi and the possibilities of a virtual world.

The cast is led by Mayur More, known for Kota Factory and Black, White & Gray: Love Kills, and Ashlesha Thakur, who appeared in The Family Man.

Commenting on the first film to roll out under the slate, Vikram Malhotra, Founder and CEO, Abundantia Entertainment, said: “In our partnership with invideo and Sanket, our focus is to leverage AI and tell stories that are unique, impactful and entertaining. I am delighted that the first film in our slate is one that tells a story set in a relatable, young world and explores aspirational possibilities beyond. And in Hridaye, we have a filmmaker who combines a strong creative vision with a deep command over technology, which makes him the ideal person to lead and bring Beta Builder to life. I am excited about how aiON is enabling unique stories and storytellers to come to the fore and bring their best to fans all over the world.”

Sharing his vision for the partnership, Sanket Shah, CEO, invideo, said: “At InVideo, our mission has always been to put powerful tools in the hands of storytellers. Beta Builder is where that mission takes the form of a full-length film, made with a partner of Abundantia’s calibre. It is a story about building something that lasts, which makes it the right film to begin this slate with.”

On helming the film, Hridaye A Nagpal, Global Creative Lead invideo, and Director of Beta Builder, said: “We are about to see a wave of fascinating films. With AI-assisted filmmaking, storytellers can dream much bigger, and backing a bold idea finally feels possible. The partnership between Abundantia and invideo gives filmmakers the scale and creative support to take on ideas like this. Beta Builder is our bet on that future, with a live-action shoot and AI working side by side.”

Also Read: Vikram Malhotra on Abundantia Entertainment evolving their AI division aiOn into a standalone studio, “It is being shaped as a fully-integrated, total capability movie studio”

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