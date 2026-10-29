After Border 2, the actor is set to return to the sets with a love story packed with emotions and raw action.

After the success of Border 2, Ahan Shetty is gearing up for his next project, Sanki. The actor is set to begin shooting for the film in Bhopal on October 30, with filmmaker Tinu Suresh Desai, known for directing Rustom and Mission Raniganj, at the helm. Positioned as a romantic action entertainer, the film is expected to combine an intense love story with emotional drama and high-octane action.

Ahan Shetty to begin shooting for Sanki on October 30 in Bhopal

Written by Gyanendra Vasudev, Sanki will explore a love story at its core while incorporating raw and explosive action. The makers have kept the subject and storyline under wraps for now, with plans to reveal further details in due course. The film is scheduled to arrive in theatres in the first half of 2027.

Director Tinu Suresh Desai has already reached Bhopal with a large crew and is overseeing the final preparations ahead of the shoot. The production is expected to begin on October 30, marking Ahan’s next on-set outing following his appearance in Border 2.

Following the response to Border 2, Ahan has reportedly been selective about his next projects. Sanki will be among his upcoming releases, followed by Vikram Bhatt’s 1920 Cold Winter. The actor is also expected to begin work on a couple of additional projects in 2027.

The film is backed by We The People, Roaring River Productions and Pals & Peers Entertainment. The project marks another step in Ahan’s career as he looks to build on the attention generated by his recent big-screen outing.

While the makers have not disclosed further details about the characters or the plot, the combination of romance, emotional conflict and action is expected to form the film’s central appeal. With the shooting schedule beginning in Bhopal, the production is now moving towards its next phase.

Sanki is slated for a theatrical release in the first half of 2027. Further details about the film, including its storyline and additional cast members, are expected to be announced by the makers in the coming months.

Also Read: Ahan Shetty BREAKS silence on Tiger Shroff firing incident: “Happy that he’s safe”; Vikram Bhatt takes a hilarious dig at Gen Z at 1920 Cold Winter launch: “Sirf Gen Z ka hi haq nahin hai jeene ka!”

More Pages: Sanki Box Office Collection

BOLLYWOOD NEWS - LIVE UPDATES

Catch us for latest Bollywood News, New Bollywood Movies update, Box office collection, New Movies Release , Bollywood News Hindi, Entertainment News, Bollywood Live News Today & Upcoming Movies 2026 and stay updated with latest hindi movies only on Bollywood Hungama.